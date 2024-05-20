



Little Gentilshurst Farm is a gorgeous rural home nestled between the villages of Lickfold and Fenhurst in West Sussex. With more than 20 acres to play with, as well as a host of equestrian facilities, there’s so much to love about this South Downs home.

The farm is a six-minute drive from the village of Fenhurst, where you’ll find amenities including a post office, primary school, pub and a cafe.

The town of Haslemere can be reached in 12 minutes – it’s a pretty town and a great place to shop and dine out. The Devil’s Punch Bowl National Trust site at nearby Hindhead is a beautiful place to walk. You can also reach London Waterloo in 53 minutes.

Little Gentilshurst Farm is set in the South Downs National Park, so there is excellent hacking on all fronts.

Local equestrian centres include The Priory (25 minutes), The Kiln (32 minutes), Merrist Wood (36 minutes) and Parwood (33 minutes).

If hunting’s your thing, head out with the Hampshire, Crawley & Horsham or the Surrey Union.

National Hunt racing fans can head to Goodwood (25 mins), or pop to Peper Harow for the point-to-point (26 mins).

Liphook Equine Hospital (22 mins) is on hand if ever you need it.

Little Gentilshurst Farm is marketed by Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £3.65m. Let’s take a look around…

The property is set in 20.5 acres in all with several paddocks, mostly stock fenced or post and rail.

There are five wooden loose boxes, storage rooms for tack and feed and a workshop in an L-shaped stable block. There are also two further storage barns.

There is a 40x20m all-weather manège, which has a surfaced track leading to it.

Inside the property, you’ll find the southeast-facing kitchen/breakfast room that opens onto a patio. It has an Aga and kitchen island, with granite worktops and limestone flooring throughout.

The dining and living room has two sets of French doors onto the garden.

The main bedroom suite has a dressing room and bathroom ensuite. There is another double bedroom as well as two additional bedrooms in the main house, plus adjoining two-bed annexe.

However, the best interior feature has got to be the pool and gym.

