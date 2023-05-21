



Leith House is situated on the outskirts of the village of South Harting in the heart of the South Downs National Park in Hampshire. The house is within one mile of the village, where you will find a pub and village shop. Nearby Petersfield (four miles) has a variety of facilities, including a train service to London Waterloo taking just over an hour. The city of Chichester is approximately 11 miles to the south east, and Guildford is 31 miles away.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include Hickstead, which is just over an hour’s drive, while Sparsholt College is 50 minutes away, Wellington Riding Centre is just under an hour from the front door and Crofton Manor is about a 30-minute drive. As well as cross-country schooling being available on the all-weather surfaces at Hickstead, there are cross-country schooling and eventing competitions at Tweseldown (26 miles).

If you’re into your racing, Goodwood Racecourse is just 13 miles away, while Cowdray Park Polo Club is within nine miles if polo is your preference.

Liphoook Equine Hospital will be on hand for any veterinary needs 10 miles away, and if you enjoy hunting, head out with either the Chiddingfold, Leconfield & Cowdray, the Hursley Hambleden or the Hampshire.

Leith House is on the market with Strutt & Parker with an asking price of £2.5m. Let’s take a look around…

Leith House’s equestrian facilities include an internal barn set-up with nine stables and a tack room, plus an attached storage area. A timber-framed drying room has a log burning stove, seating area and shower room.

A further stable block with seven stables and garden stores provide extra storage space and is in need of restoration/conversion.

The land is mainly laid to grass divided into a number of paddocks, along with a manége and horsewalker, covering approximately 22 acres in total. You can join bridleways directly from the property, offering extensive local hacking.

The current owners have put in a pre-planning application with South Downs National Park. This includes the demolition and re-siting of an existing residential dwelling, demolition of an existing redundant stable block, erection of a replacement dwelling, covered manège and a wider landscape enhancement. The current status of this is that pre-planning advice is confirmed. This has created the opportunity for a potential purchaser to remodel the current house and facilities to create an exciting equestrian property with an indoor school – which is uncommon in this area – subject to full planning.

Approached via electric gates and a sweeping gravel drive, Leith House is believed to have been built after World War II and has been refurbished to a high standard by the current owners.

With far-reaching downland views, the main house includes a reception hall leading to a kitchen/breakfast room with bespoke solid wood cabinets, built-in appliances, central island and a Rangemaster stove.

The utility/boot room has a range of fitted cupboards and Miele appliances, with access to the garden.

The sitting room is generously sized with a log burning stove and an adjoining games room.

To the first floor is a master bedroom with en-suite shower room and dressing room/study.

There are two further bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor.

On the second floor there are two double bedrooms, both with en-suite shower rooms.

Leith House includes attached self-contained accommodation, currently being used as grooms’ accommodation, in the form of a living room with kitchenette, shower room and a paddle staircase leading to a room above.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.