A super-cosy thatched cottage with 3 stables and paddocks situated in quiet countryside





Live the rural dream in this pretty cottage dating back to the 1600’s complete with three stables and four acres of paddocks.

This property is located within the quiet hamlet of Howlett End, Wimbish in Essex. It is 4 miles east of the market town of Saffron Walden and sits in the heart of the countryside.

For commuters, there are mainline stations are located at Newport (less than five miles) and Audley End (seven miles) giving you access directly into London Liverpool Street and Cambridge.

Stansted International Airport is approximately a 20 minute drive away.

Local equestrian centres include Brook Farm (32 miles), Chelmsford EC (29 miles), Beechwood EC (34 miles) and Deanswood EC (25 miles).

If you want to hunt this season head out with the Puckeridge.

Equine vets in the area include Clarendon Equine Vets, The Acorns Equine Clinic and Blaircourt.

Racing can be seen at Chelmsford City Racecourse (25 miles) and point to point fixtures are held regularly at High Easter (19 miles).

Check out the cross country facilities on offer at Berwick Farm (29 miles) and the location of Stratford Hills Horse Trials is just over an hour away.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, the price on this home is £1.1m.

The property is accessed via a gravel driveway to the side of the home leading to a gated courtyard.

The location provides lovely hacking and the current owners make use of the fields, woodlands and bridleways found in the area.

The land extends to four acres and includes separate fenced paddocks.

There is a stable block with three spacious loose boxes and storage space which could be used as a tack or feed room. Other outbuildings include a four-car garage, separate garage with workshop and a large outbuilding with office potential. There is also parking for numerous vehicles, including a lorry.

The main home is a cosy cottage with four bedrooms, three reception rooms and extensive gardens. The cottage dates back to the 1600’s and has been extended in later years, retaining many original character features.

The extended part of the property forms a modern, fully integrated kitchen/breakfast room with a panoramic view of the garden.

Original features of the property include redbrick open fireplaces and exposed timbers to the walls and ceilings.

