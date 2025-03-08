How to be involved in showing if you don’t have the horse or the time





Even if you have a brilliant horse for the job, showing – like all equestrian endeavours – can be hard work, time-consuming and expensive. But it’s also great fun and a fabulous way to make and sustain life-long friendships. So you might be pleased to hear you can still play a part, even if you don’t have the horse, the time or even any spare cash right now. Here’s how to get involved in showing…

1. Grooming

If your plaits are usually on point and your shark’s teeth perfectly symmetrical, chances are friends will bite your hand off – metaphorically, obviously – at the offer of help at shows. This gives you a great way to go showing without even having to pay for the diesel, provides company all day, and gives you a vested interest in the competition. If your plaits make others green with envy, a professional yard will probably be grateful for your skills on their lorry, especially at larger shows when lots of owners are expecting their animal to look tip-top. This might even make you some extra cash.

Be warned though, plaiting and grooming for professionals is not for the faint-hearted as you will need to get cracking very early in the morning and you may not have many chances to watch the competition unfold. Instead, your primary sources of pleasure will be knowing that your turnout skills have helped bag big prizes, and possibly the shared contents of an owner’s hamper!

2. Joining a show committee

Also not for the faint of heart is joining a show committee, especially if you find yourself in a competitor-facing role, such as secretary. But, if you have a sound knowledge of how showing works, or even if you’re just naturally inclined to be organised and are willing to get stuck in, a committee somewhere will be glad of your help. You’ll probably have the odd brusque encounter with a stressed competitor, but seeing the day unfold successfully will give you plenty of satisfaction even before the “thanks” from grateful attendees roll in.

3. Stewarding

If committing to a committee feels too time-consuming, then stewarding could be an option for you. It can be a long day on your feet, but is a very rewarding day’s work. If you’ve never done it before, you’ll learn new skills. If you’re keen to learn the do’s and don’ts of showing, it’s a great way to soak up knowledge from experienced judges and watching seasoned professionals. If you just want to give back to the sport, then what better way than helping a fixture run smoothly? Fabulous lunches are a bonus.

4. Helping your local equestrian centre

As well as society area and show committees, your local equestrian centres will probably be planning a series of events through the year, too, including some shows. If you’re willing to give a few hours to taking entries, making teas or even car-parking, organisers are likely to welcome you with open arms!

5. Judging

If you’re a seasoned showing fan, perhaps with nothing left to prove in the showring, or with once-keen children at university, you may be in a position to consider joining a judging panel. This is another great way to give back to the sport, share your knowledge, and have a lovely day out right at the centre of the action. Just be aware, you can’t please everyone in the ring, but you might just make someone’s season.

6. Assisting with course building

Working hunter fans, this one’s for you. If you’re a long-term follower of the workers ranks, you’ll probably already know that there are a handful of course builders who build tracks week in week out to put competitors to the test. Lugging wings and dressing fences with just the right amount of greenery is hard work and we’re pretty sure that if you’re serious about helping and are willing to pick up poles come rain or shine, they’ll be glad of the help. You’re bound to learn a trick or two about building courses at various levels of difficulty, too.

7. Spectating

It sounds obvious, but spectating at shows is not a bad day out if you enjoy showing but can’t partake in classes. Newbies to the discipline are bound to learn something, and showing geeks can witness the action first hand while also catching up with old friends. Head to fixtures like Royal Windsor, Royal International Horse Show or Horse of the Year Show and you’ll also find plenty of shopping and foodie treats to fill any lulls in competition.

Now that’s your spare weekends sorted!

