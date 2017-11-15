19 horsey stocking fillers for any equestrian enthusiast

With Christmas just around the corner, there’s something for everyone in our pick of the best horsey stocking fillers

This gold glitter gels are a great way to add a little sparkle to your horse’s coat this festive season, whatever age you are!

Buy now: Gold glitter gel from £5

Made in soft polar fleece, in a variety of colours, they keep your loved one’s neck incredibly warm as well as looking wonderfully stylish. Ideal for use whilst mucking out or riding during the colder months.

Buy now: Fleece neck warmer from £7.55

A new twist on a traditional hoof pick — a corkscrew! Packed in a stylish box ready for gifting, surprise a trainer or barn friend with the perfect present.

Buy now: Noble Outfitter Winter Down hoof pick from £13.35



A gorgeous stud earrings made from genuine sterling silver with a 925 stamp that come packaged in a pretty white gift box.

Buy now: Sterling Silver Horse Stud Earrings from £10.95

This very clever poster that can turn any door into a stable. It’s really easy to attach with tape or double sided sticky tabs (not included) and there is a name plate on the poster so the new ‘owner’ can name their horse for that extra personal touch.

Buy now: Horse in a stable door poster from £7.95

This horse-based drinking game is perfect for fun-filled entertainment at parties or nights in with friends. With everything included in the set, all you need to do is find a flat surface on which to play then add the alcohol.

Buy now: Paladone Drinking Derby from £7.78

A beautiful ladies’ purse that is compact yet roomy and great for storing all your essentials. The front flap folds out to reveal four slots for cards and a see-through window slot for a photograph. The design includes a zipped coin compartment with clasp and zip pulley.

Buy now: Horse design matte oilcloth purse from £11.99

These cufflinks are handmade in England and are very detailed. A great present for a country-loving man, plus they come gift boxed.

Buy now: Pheasant fine English pewter cufflinks from £12.99



A fun funky miniature grooming kit in a tidy drawstring bag that contains a mane comb, horse head hoof pick, body brush, dandy brush, horse head sponge, rubber curry comb, plastic curry comb.

Buy now: Stable Kit Junior Glitter Grooming Bag from £11.65

A knitted ladies’ headband which will keep someone’s ears warm and toasty this Christmas with its fleece lining.

Buy now: HV Polo Belleville headband from £13.09

Nourish someone’s hardworking hands by giving them this readily absorbed, moisturising hand cream from NAF.

Buy now: Stablehands from £9.15

These adorable knitted fox terrier design hand warmers will warm cold hands in no time. Each knitted hand warmer contains a reusable click gel heat pack.

Buy now: Aroma home knitted fox terrier hand warmers from £9.99

These handy boot pulls are perfect for pulling on long riding boots quickly and easily.

Buy now: Boot pulls from £8.60



This glitter tattoo kit contains a combination of different stencils and colours. The kit also comes with a water proof carry bag, non-toxic adhesive and themed glitters. A great way to give any horse or pony that extra bit of sparkle.

Buy now: Equifashion quarter markers glitter tattoo stencil from £13.99



A mess-free alternative to paint and glosses, great for fancy dress, parties or any special occasion where you want your horse to stand out.

Buy now: Hoofies Hoof Stickers from £9.99



See how these majestic animals from all over the world compare on speed, beauty, sportability and more.

Buy now: Top Trumps Horses & Ponies from £4.64



Keep your hair as perfect as a unicorn’s mane with this fun shower cap complete with golden horn.

Buy now: NPW Novelty Shower Cap Hat from £6



Ideal for keeping your ears warm on cold autumn/winter days whether out in town or at the yard. The beanie is made from warm acrylic wool and the sparkling detail adds for a touch of glam.

Buy now: Dublin Sparkle Bob Beanie Lake from £13.99



This cute Christmas-themed head-collar is well padded along and can be used not only over the festive period but all year round as well. The nose and cheeks are trimmed with a sparkling silver tape for an added touch of glitter.

Buy now: Horze Christmas Halter from £11.49

Want more Christmas gift inspirations? Then pick up our 16 November issue with over 170 gift ideas inside