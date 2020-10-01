We know that equestrian fans have been missing watching their favourite sport, whether that is in person or on screen, over the past few months. We have, therefore, pulled together a selection of events being streamed online and broadcast on TV over the coming week (2-9 October), so you can enjoy what’s going on across the equestrian world from the comfort of your sofa...

British Equestrian Sport TV

Jumping fans can tune into the British Showjumping Indoor Championships at Aintree EC via live stream, kicking off on 7 October until 11 October.

FEI TV

Get your equestrian sport fix courtesy of a variety of replays on FEI TV, including their “FEI icons” series. Look back at some of the most memorable victories from the showjumping Nations Cup in recent times or why not discover the horses who redefined their sport, including Valegro, Bonfire, Baloubet Du Rouet and more.

Horse & Country TV

Kicking off on 2 October is the British Dressage Young Horse Championships, being held at Keysoe and exciting dressage action continues at the venue all week – including CPEDI 1*/2*/3* and CDI3* – so dressage fans are in for a treat.

On H&C live stream there is also British Riding Clubs’ TopSpec Dressage-to-Music show at Bury Farm from 2-4 October, or you can indulge in the National Veteran Championships at Arena UK (2-4 October).

Eventing enthusiasts can settle down on the sofa with competition from Little Downham Horse Trials being live streamed from 5-6 October.

If you fancy watching some sport from abroad, don’t miss the the Roelofsen Horse Trucks Winter Classics in Marienheem, Netherlands, including 1.45m jumping on 3 October. Or action from across the pond includes jumping competion taking place at the Tryon Stadium on 8 October.

On the H&C TV free channel, check out dressage super groom Alan Davies giving advice on feeding your horse and more, plus see Uthopia at home, or tune into “Daisy Dines With” – Daisy Bunn visits Paralympian Natasha Baker.

ITV Racing

Enjoy racing action either on the TV screen or online via the ITV Hub over the duration of the weekend, with racing from four racecourses.

Saturday 3 October (13:25–16:00) ITV



Ascot – 13:55 tote.co.uk Rous Stakes; 14:30 tote.co.uk Cumberland Lodge Stakes (Group 3); 15:05 bet365 Challenge Cup Handicap; 15:40 John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes (Group 3).

Newmarket – 13:40 Tattersalls October Stakes; 14:10 EBF Premier Handicap; 14:45 Kingdom of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes (Group 1).

Redcar – 15:25 Redcar Two Year Old Trophy.

Sunday 4 October ITV

An added bonus for racing fans is the addition of coverage from the much-anticipated Prix De l’Arc De Triomphe in France – can supermare Enable win her final race? Live action kicks off at 12:55pm.

