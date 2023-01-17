All this for less than £800k: two houses, gym, arena and stabling for five horses





Groudle Glen is a family home with both fantastic equestrian facilities and ancillary accommodation, in Wroot, North Lincolnshire. Wroot is a small rural village with village hall, Post Office, pub and primary school, situated only 10 miles from the city of Doncaster. Doncaster became a city only last November when King Charles officially conferred the status. It has excellent rail links: Doncaster to London is 2hr 31min and to Edinburgh in 3hr 10min. Doncaster Sheffield International Airport (Robin Hood) is just 15 minutes away by car. The town of Scunthorpe is 16 miles to the east while Epworth is a smaller, historic town, just five miles away. Epworth is famous for being associated with John Wesley, the founder of Methodism, who wrote of his home town “I still love it beyond most places in the world”. This ancient town was once an island, surrounded by a sea of marshland, which was drained in the 1620s.

Groudle Glen is in the heart of Grove and Rufford hunt country, surrounded by neighbouring hunts the Brocklesby, Blankney and South Notts. Local Pony Club branches include the Scunthorpe & District, Grove Hunt and Badsworth Hunt, and there are Pony Club centres Grove House Stables and Riverside Equestrian Centre within 10 miles.

Racing fans can be watching the action at Doncaster within 25 minutes, or at Pontefract and Market Rasen racecourses in under an hour.

Groudle Glen is in the vicinity of several equestrian centres. Epworth Equestrian is just four miles away, which hosts affiliated and unaffiliated showjumping, dressage, eventing competitions. For those looking for cross-country schooling, you can hire the course there over fences designed by Stuart Buntine from 70–100cm. There are three arenas, also available for hire.

A smaller centre, Cove Farm, also holds clinics and arena eventing, and is just 3.5 miles away from the property.

Need a vet? Bawtry Equine Clinic is a 15-min drive away.

Groudle Glen is on the market for £775,000 with Rural Scene. Let’s take a look around…

You approach the main house via electric gates on to a long driveway with decorative lamplights. This bungalow has three generous bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is a paved patio area at the back with lawned gardens.

There is also a hot tub available by separate negotiation.

The annexe has two bedrooms on its first floor, and a bathroom. It has its own enclosed garden, as well as a timber building (8x20ft) with power and light, which is used as a home office/gym.

There is plenty of space at the back of the property for parking cars and horsebox or trailer.

The equestrian facilities include an American barn with power and water, which houses five internal 12ft stables. There is also a tack room with steps up to a mezzanine storage area.

There are two further barns, one 30x30ft currently used for lorry storage, and the other 30x54ft.

The manège is fenced and has floodlights. It measures 20x60m.

The land totals just under five acres and is currently divided into four paddocks with post-and-rail fencing.

