



Over To You was a legend of his time. He was Britain’s most capped and most medalled event horse, with two Olympic team silvers to his name, a world individual silver and team bronze, and four European team golds.

Ridden by Jeanette Brakewell throughout his illustrious career, Over To You – known as Jack at home – was renowned for his bravery and flair across country.

Jack retired from competition aged 20 – he finished 13th in the Tattersalls three-star (now four-star) World Cup qualifier. But he was still ridden until about four years ago, and even after he was fully retired, was still the centre of the yard.

Jack died at the grand old age of 34 on 30 November and here we pay tribute to his wonderfully full and successful life.

Jeanette and Jack at their first Badminton in 1998 where they finished 16th

Jack and Jeanette at their first Olympics in Sydney in 2000 where they finished ninth individually and won a team silver medal

Jack in the dressage phase at Badminton Horse Trials in 2004 where he finished seventh

Jack flying across country at the 2004 Athens Olympics where he finished 14th individually and won team silver

Jeanette and Jack tackling a water complex at the Athens Olympics in 2004

Jeanette and Jack ready for the first horse inspection at the 2005 European Championships at Blenheim where they went on to finish 12th individually and won team gold

Jack in flight at the 2002 World Equestrian Games in Jerez, Spain where he won individual silver and team bronze

Jack looking relaxed the first horse inspection at Badminton Horse Trials in 2007 where he finished 14th

Jack tackling the cross-country at Badminton in 2007

Jeanette and Jack at their last Belton Horse Trials in 2008

Jeanette officially retiring Jack at Burghley in September 2008

Jack enjoying his retirement at Jeanette’s yard



