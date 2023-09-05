



Whether you’re glued to the European Dressage Championships action already, or excited to tune in later this week, you might well be wondering who the European Dressage Championships commentators are on the live stream.

Full coverage of the championships, held in Riesenbeck, Germany from 5-10 September, is available with English commentary is available on ClipMyHorse.TV, and if you’re struggling to place the voices accompanying the action, we have the answers.

The commentators for the European Dressage Championships are the well-known and highly experienced equestrian commentator John Kyle alongside Paralympic gold medallist Natasha Baker – who also has her four-month-old son Joshua joining her in Riesenbeck.

Over at the para dressage arena, it’s world and European medallist Erin Orford offering up her expert insight as Europe’s best para dressage riders take to the stage.

The European Para Dressage Championships get underway today (Tuesday, 5 September), with individual medals set to be awarded in grades I, II and III. The individual competition continues in Riesenbeck tomorrow with the grades IV and V, with the team competition taking place on Thursday and Friday, and the freestyle for all grades happening on Saturday.

The European Dressage Championships will kick off on Wednesday, 6 September, with the grand prix, which runs across two days and determines the team medals. This will be followed by the grand prix special for the first set of individual dressage medals on Friday, and the freestyle, for the second set of individual medals, on Sunday.

Horse & Hound has a team of reporters covering all the European dressage action. To keep reading on our website after five articles, readers will need to buy a subscription. Visit horseandhound.co.uk/join to buy a Horse & Hound website unlimited subscription or, for great value, visit magazinesdirect.com for a combined magazine and website subscription. If you are already a magazine subscriber, the cost to upgrade your subscription to include full website access is minimal – call 0330 333 1113 to find out more.

You may also be interested in…