



If upping your dressage game is among your New Year’s resolutions for 2022, then tuning in to dressage podcasts for advice and inspiration could help with achieving your goals.

There are a great many equestrian podcasts out there, including The Horse & Hound Podcast of course, but the following shows will appeal to anyone with a focus on dressage.

British Dressage

If you’re looking for a quick dose of inspiration from those who are succeeding in the dressage world across all the levels, then the British Dressage Podcast is worth a listen. Recorded primarily during championships, each mini episode is a bitesize interview with a title-winner as they discuss their horse and their performance. There are over 250 episodes to listen to, dating back to 2013, and almost all of them are under five minutes in length, so they’re great for a brief burst of motivation and insight.

How To Dressage

This highly informative podcast brings you clear advice derived from British Dressage judges, addressing a huge range of useful topics, and aimed primarily at riders at lower levels or those new to the sport. There are episodes looking at areas such as how to perform a give and retake of the reins, the difference between bend and flexion and using spurs correctly. If you’ve hit a rut in an area of your training or there’s something you’ve never quite been able to master, chances are you’ll find an episode addressing it among the 260 available on the How To Dressage podcast.

The Para Dressage Podcast

A fortnightly podcast dedicated to para dressage. The Para Dressage Podcast is hosted by FEI para dressage correspondent Rob Howell, featuring relaxed, engaging interviews with the likes of Natasha Baker, Sophie Wells, Georgia Wilson and Sanne Voets. Para riders are among the most inspiring out there, so we reckon you’ll come away feeling extra motivated after hearing from the very best of them about their journey to the top and their thoughts on the sport.

Dressage Radio Show

The long-running Dressage Radio Show is the official podcast of the US Dressage Federation and is hosted by two grand prix riders, Reese Koffler Stanfield and Phillip Parkes so you’ll know you’re in good hands. The content is varied, from interviews with riders, trainers and other dressage personalities to training tips, and offers a fascinating insight into dressage in the US. There are almost 650 meaty episodes to choose from, so it should keep you going all winter.

De-Complicating Dressage

The De-Complicating Dressage podcast is hosted by small tour rider and geography teacher Jessica Gale, who aims to demystify dressage training. She offers clear, concise advice on a wide range of training topics, from riding better circles to creating an effective contact, and what to do if things go wrong in a test. It’s an easy, informative listen, with other professionals joining Jessica as guests once a month.

Dressage with Amelia

An entertaining, informal podcast hosted by California-based grand prix dressage trainer Amelia Newcomb, who answers listeners’ questions about the sport across the range of topics from encouraging a horse to go forward, improving your own suppleness out of the saddle and the meaning of ‘throughness’. With a relaxed, chatty format, the advice and discussion on Dressage with Amelia should prove hugely valuable for anyone wanting to learn more about the sport, or just absorb as much dressage content as possible while away from the saddle.

Horse & Hound

We couldn’t write about the best dressage podcasts out there without at least mentioning The Horse & Hound Podcast, presented by the H&H editorial team. While it does cover all the major disciplines, top dressage riders frequently feature in the interview segment, and you can find in-depth, enlightening chats with the likes of Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester, Lottie Fry, Gareth Hughes, Sir Lee Pearson and Laura Tomlinson among the extensive back catalogue of episodes. The H&H team also bring you discussion and analysis of that week’s key news stories, and every week you can benefit too from invaluable advice from the likes of super groom Alan Davies, trainer Jason Webb and vet Ricky Farr.

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.