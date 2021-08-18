Showing podcasts to listen to on your next lunch break





There’s a podcast out there for nearly every topic or interest you can think of, and the sport of showing is no different. Whether you want to learn more about your favourite showing producer, increase your knowledge on a certain breed or delve into some common topics of debate, these podcasts for the showing enthusiast should be on your list.

If you’re involved in horse or pony showing, you’re sure to get something out of one of these podcasts.

1. The Horse & Hound Podcast

Of course, the Horse & Hound Podcast, hosted by magazine editor Pippa Roome, sits at the top of our list. With regular interviews with top showing riders — including Simons Reynolds, Katy Marriott-Payne and Katie Jerram-Hunnable to name a few — the H&H podcast provides exclusive access to some of the best in the business. On weeks when showing isn’t the focus, there are interviews with top riders and industry figures from across the other disciplines. The Horse & Hound Podcast is out every Thursday and also keeps you up to date with the latest news and discussions from across the equestrian industry, as well as in the know about certain veterinary issues.

Find out more: horseandhound.co.uk

2. The Showing Register Podcast

Sarah Chapman, co-founder of The Showing Register, started the podcast in 2020 and has since led thought provoking discussions with several leading judges, riders and showing producers. The ‘meet the judges’ series offers insight into how long-standing officials got into showing and what they’re looking for when stood in the middle of the ring. Other podcast topics include the popular SEIB Search For A Star series, tips on becoming a judge and how to keep your show horse’s work varied and interesting for maximum success.

Find out more: anchor.fm

3. The Fell pony podcast

A series of conversations hosted by Fell pony breeder, filmmaker and adventurer Tom Lloyd. Tom interviews friends and guests including those who ride, breed, judge and support the Fell pony both in and out of the show ring.

Find out more: fellpony.co.uk

4. The Horse Show Podcast

An American podcast which features news, interviews and gossip about the competitive horse industry, including several discussions with those involved in hunter jumpers.

Find out more: stitcher.com

5. Amateur Hour: An Equestrian Podcast

Another podcast born in the US. Adult amateur equestrian friends discussing topics relevant to the hunter, jumper, eventing, and overall equestrian world. Includes the hottest tips for show prep and day of routines as well as interviews with some of the best hunter jumper riders on the circuit.

Find out more: podcasts.apple.com

6. Connemara Pony Tales

A podcast series highlighting all things relating to the Connemara pony. Episodes include interviews with breeders, tips for feeding, chit chat with showing producers and discussions with key society members. A pick for those interested in the Connemara breed, or native ponies in general.

Find out more: buzzsprout.com

7. Country Frog

The Country Frog ‘Frog Pod’ has featured interviews with Anne Walker, National Development Officer for Retraining of Racehorses (RoR), and showing producer Sue-Helen Shuttleworth of Traditional Show Cobs.

Find out more: countryfrog.uk

