



On our 170th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is sponsored this month by NAF, we caught up with 2025 European eventing champion Laura Collett to talk about her brilliant equine partner London 52’s career. While Dan, as he's known as home, now looks every inch the modern day championship event horse, their journey hasn't all been plain sailing, with plenty of highs and lows along the way, as Laura explains.

Episode 170 of our popular audio service The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is sponsored this month by NAF, is now live and features the reigning individual European eventing champion Laura Collett.

Each episode is available for H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app, as well as here on the website. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode.

On this episode we caught up with Laura shortly after she was crowned European eventing champion at Blenheim Palace to talk about her brilliant equine partner London 52.

“It’s still feels like a total fairytale to be honest. I do keep watching it back just to make sure it really did happen. It’s been a whirlwind, but a very good whirlwind” – Laura Collett on being crowned European champion at Blenheim

Join us as we take a long look back at London 52’s career with Laura, including how he’s developed into the superb event horse he is now, including the challenges, the triumphs and the landmark events that have been the cornerstones for his career so far.

We would love to hear your feedback on all our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 170

If you’d like to listen to our previous podcasts with Laura (episodes 103 and 11), they are available below.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows, interviews with top riders and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in: