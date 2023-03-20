Grab a bargain! Just £595,000 for a profitable riding school with residential accommodation in a tourist hotspot





If you’re looking for somewhere you can make a profit from your equestrian business, Cragside Stables, Hexham, Northumberland, could be the answer. It’s a ready-to-go equestrian centre in a sought-after tourist area, and is currently operating as a profitable riding school, while also running a successful online retail business on site.

There is also residential accommodation in the heart of the property, in the form of a high-quality Scandinavian lodge with three bedrooms.

Cragside Stables is blessed with spectacular views over the Tyne Valley and is walking distance from Hadrian’s Wall. It is situated just a mile from UNESCO World Heritage Site Vindolanda Roman Fort, which has a world-class museum and incredible artefacts including “Britain’s top treasure”, the Vindolanda writing tablets, and a 2,000-year-old toilet seat!

While you are in the middle of beautiful Northumbrian countryside, the village of Bardon Mill, which has a railway station, is a five-minute drive. Although the population is less than 500, there is a pub, and until about 10 years ago the village was famous for the appealing Bardon Mill and Roman Empire Conker Championships held every October.

The market town of Hexham is only 12 miles away. As well as the usual transport links, supermarkets, estate agents, cafes and so on, Hexham has several tourist attractions, including its 12th-century abbey. Another highlight is the Old Gaol, one of the first purpose-built jails in England, which is now a museum.

The city of Newcastle is around a 40min drive away, and has an international airport, major railway station as well as a university. Trains to London King’s Cross take less than three hours.

For equestrian families, the South Northumberland branch is the most local Pony Club, while those keen on hunting will be looking to join the Haydon, which has been running along the banks of the River South Tyne and climbing up to Hadrian’s Wall for more than 200 years. The Tynedale and North Tyne are also in the vicinity.

Racing fans can get their fix at nearby Hexham Racecourse, situated 600ft about the town and one of the most scenic tracks in the country. Newcastle Racecourse is one of the busiest tracks in the country, with over 60 all-weather and jumps fixtures a year.

Eventers will enjoy having several international horse trials in the county. Belsay is under 30 miles away. This features the British Pony and Junior Championships as well as classes from BE90 up to CCI-3*. Alnwick Ford runs two events a year and is just over an hour away, and has classes from BE80 to CCI3*, while Hambro Sport Horses Burgham, which runs classes from BE90 up to CCI4*, is a similar distance.

For training – aside from Cragside’s own facilities – just 20 minutes away, Park End Equestrian Centre has a large indoor arena with viewing for 180 people. There is also a large outdoor arena, with a wide range of jumps, plus a cross-country schooling field. Park End runs regular clinics and training camps.

Has this piqued your interest? Cragside Stables is on the market for £595,000 with H&H Land & Estates. Let’s take a tour…

The equestrian centre and riding school is currently a family-run establishment, which offers instruction for anyone from four-year-old kids to “golden oldies”. Facilities include a yard with 11 stables with pretty sage green doors and an all-weather riding arena.

The property is set in approximately 28.36 acres of grassland and woodland, with stunning views across the Tyne Valley. Mature woodland accounts for 10.18 acres, with the remaining grassland suitable for horse and livestock grazing.

The accommodation looks out over the arena. There are three bedrooms, one of which is en-suite, plus a second bathroom. There is an open-plan kitchen and living area.

There is also a range of outbuildings, stores, and a large warehouse, which could be used for a variety of purposes. The online retail business has been run from the largest of the buildings on the site, and highlights the immense opportunity that the property represents, for a wide range of potential retail, leisure, and tourism uses (subject to any necessary consents).

