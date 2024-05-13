



With more than three acres, a commutable distance from London and a pricetag that’s easily sub-£1m, have we found the ideal equestrian property? We’re sure even non-horsey other halves will be jumping up and down to move in here.

This four-bedroom home on Tile Barn Lane in Lawford, Essex is just a seven-minute drive from Manningtree station. Here, you can catch a direct service to London Liverpool Street in just over an hour.

The local area offers plenty of hacking, all accessible from quiet lanes. Plus, you’re close to the coast, with Frinton-on-Sea just 35 minutes away. Beaches under Tendring District Council’s jurisdiction permit horse riders during off-peak hours.

The sea port of Harwich is 24 minutes away with regular crossings to the Hook of Holland.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include Boyton Hall (34 mins), Deanswood (37 mins), Chelmsford (44 mins) and Beechwood (45 mins).

Fans of racing can visit Chelmsford City Racecourse (45 mins) or go pointing at High Easter (58 mins). If you like your hunting, head out with the Essex & Suffolk.

The property is on the market with Fine & Country for a list price of £850,000. Let’s take a look around…

The property is set in more than three acres in all.

These three brick stables are just the ticket – we love that the yard is under cover. There’s also an open store and workshop.

There’s a sand school and fenced paddocks at the rear of the property.

The property’s garden includes mature trees and hedgerows as well as an established vegetable patch.

The double-aspect kitchen and breakfast area have French windows out to the garden.

The dining room, with its feature fireplace, can easily accommodate multiple uses. The current owners have set up a work space at the window.

The reception room, which also contains a wood-burning stove, has a rustic feel. It has French windows out to the garden.

The four bedrooms and two bathrooms are airy and neutral with plenty of scope for the new owner to leave revamp.

Would this place suit you and your horses?

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.