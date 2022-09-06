Big prize money up for grabs in eventing, plus five other top events to follow this week





With Burghley Horse Trials over, the eventing world moves straight on to Cornbury House Horse Trials and we’ve got five other top events for you this week too…

1. Cornbury House Horse Trials, Oxfordshire

Dates: 8-11 September

More info: event website or schedule on British Eventing website

How to watch: coverage on Horse & Country

Get the H&H lowdown: report in 15 September issue of the magazine

Why we’re excited about it: Cornbury House Horse Trials has quickly become established as a jewel in the British Eventing calendar, with all the top riders wanting to compete at this beautiful venue and have a chance to compete for good prize-money – the leading rider prize is worth £2,500 and there are valuable bonuses for the top seven- and six-year-old horses in the international classes. This year it hosts the national junior championships, sponsored by The Howden Way, for the first time, too.

2. All England September Tour, Hickstead, West Sussex

Dates: 7-11 September

More info: hickstead.co.uk/horse-shows-tickets/horse-shows/the-all-england-september-tour/

How to watch: ClipMyHorse.TV

Get the H&H lowdown: we’ll bring you the highlights in next week’s magazine, in the shops on Thursday 15 September

Why we’re excited about it: we’ve already enjoyed the first week of action, including an astounding four-timer for Jessica Burke, and the jumping continues this week, culminating in Sunday’s prestigious All England grand prix and a host of other championships.

3. British Show Horse Association (BSHA) National Championships, Arena UK, Lincs

Dates: 8-10 September

More info: britishshowhorse.org

How to watch: Horse & Country will be livestreaming the action

Get the H&H lowdown: full report in 15 September issue of H&H

Why we’re excited about it: a highly popular championship show for show horses, with a friendly, fun atmosphere, competitive classes and superb evening performances. Used as a pre-Horse of the Year Show warm-up for qualified combinations and as an end-of-season finisher for younger horses, the BSHA National Championships offers something for everyone. Hunters take to the rings on the first day, before cobs, hacks, riding horses and everything in between dominate the next 48 hours.

4.CSIO5* Spruce Meadows Masters, Calgary, Canada

Dates: 7-11 September

More info: sprucemeadows.com/masters/

How to watch: sprucemeadows.com/ondemand/

Get the H&H lowdown: full report in next week’s magazine, in the shops on Thursday 15 September, plus all the action will be brought to you online at horseandhound.co.uk throughout the tournament.

Why we’re excited about it: after last week’s five-star Continental tournament at the world famous Canadian venue, we move on to the highly anticipated Spruce Meadows Masters. The world’s top horses and riders will be competing in the famed international ring for the BMO Nations Cup, the ATCO Electric six bar and Sunday’s CP International presented by Rolex which is the next leg of the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping. This is one of the toughest and richest competitions in the world, with current Grand Slam contender Gerrit Nieberg of Germany hoping to follow up on his Aachen victory in Calgary, while British hopes will be resting with former Grand Slam winner Scott Brash and Matthew Sampson.

5. FEI WBFSH Dressage World Breeding Championship for Young Horses, Ermelo, Netherlands

Dates: 8-11 September

More info: ermeloyh.com/en/

How to watch: coverage via ClipMyHorse.TV

Get the H&H lowdown: report from the championships in 22 September issue

Why we’re excited about it: in 2018, Lottie Fry rode Glamourdale to become seven-year-old champion at this event; four years later the pair were crowned champions of the world. If that doesn’t get you excited about the calibre of up-and-coming superstars who will be in action at this year’s event, we don’t know what will. Lottie will be back in action on the 2021 six-year-old KWPN winner Kjento, hoping to make it a double, while four horses have been selected to represent Britain. Titles are up for grabs in five-, six- and seven-year-old categories, and there is also a class for four-year-olds and a grand prix.

6. Cazoo St Leger Festival, Doncaster Racecourse

Dates: 7-10 September

More info: doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/racing-highlights/st-leger-festival/

How to watch: ITV Racing

Get the H&H lowdown: full report in next week’s magazine, in the shops Thursday 15 September

Why we’re excited about it: the St Leger is the fifth and final Classic race of the flat season and this historic race has been won by the likes of Sixties Icon, Oh So Sharp and the legendary Nijinsky. The current clear favourite for this year’s face is the Charlie Appleby-trained Godolphin runner, New London – a very highly regarded Dubawi colt who has racked up recent wins at Goodwood and Newmarket.

