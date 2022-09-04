‘He does everything bar feed me’: longstanding top groom wins prize on 22nd Burghley visit





Fraser Kirby, who has been working as a groom for 30 years, won the prize for the best turned-out horse, My Ernie ridden by Helen Wilson, at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials. My Ernie completed in 21st after jumping clear across country and knocking just one rail showjumping.

Freelancer Fraser has worked at top events all around the world, including the Olympics, nearly all the CCI5*s and multiple championships. It was his 22nd visit to Burghley, and although he is extremely experienced, he said his job was made easy by Ernie’s temperament.

“We have a good bond,” says Fraser, 49. “He’s a really lovely horse to look after; he just follows me around. Apparently he’s difficult to catch, but he’s very straightforward at an event. He loves his treats – apples and Stud Muffins.”

Fraser describes himself as Ernie’s “nanny”.

“Helen just has to get on and ride,” he says. “I do everything for him – feed him, hand-graze four times a day, and he just eats, never tows me around. It’s not a bad job with just one horse. At the junior championships we have to do three per groom.

“I don’t have a favourite event, they are all lovely and each one has a different feel,” adds Fraser, who grew up in Norfolk. “But Burghley is a good time of year – the horses are chilled as it’s usually their last run of the season, so it’s less tense. I just love being here.”

Fraser had ambitions to be a top-level groom from an early age. Although he can and does ride, he has never had any desire to compete.

“I watched Badminton as a kid, and said, ‘I want to do that’, I just wanted to look after those top horses,” he says. “When I was younger I used to do back-to-back events, but now I only do nine or so bigger events a year.”

Fraser also groomed for Helen at Badminton in the spring, and he is her go-to groom for the big events.

“Fraser is amazing,” she says. “We’ve been best of friends for over 20 years. I met him in Leicestershire when I worked for Kenneth [Clawson] years ago. Fraser loves Ernie and Ernie loves him, so I just leave them to it. He is so calm and chilled, that the horse stays calm.

“Because Fraser is so friendly, he’s a dream to have at a show because you don’t have to worry about him. There are always lots of people around him; he knows everyone, so I can just chill out and concentrate on my job. He does everything bar feed me – though he does look after me in the pub!”

