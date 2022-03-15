Cheltenham Festival tips: experts reveal their picks for Tuesday’s races





The 2022 Cheltenham Festival kicks off today (15 March) with the unmistakable sound of the Cheltenham roar echoing round Prestbury Park and we’ve asked the experts to share their Cheltenham Festival tips to try to help you pick a winner or two.

Cheltenham Festival tips: Tuesday 15 March

CONSTITUTION HILL (1.30pm: Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle)

Trainer: Nicky Henderson, jockey: Nico de Boinville

Racing journalist Julian Muscat says: “A horse who excites all around him, he is the best bet of the week.”

MIGHTY POTTER (1.30pm: Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle)

Trainer: Gordon Elliott, jockey: Jack Kennedy

ITV Racing commentator Richard Hoiles believes there could be an upset: “In the very first race, the Sky Bet Supreme, I like Mighty Potter to upset the apple cart with Constitution Hill and Jonbon – he doesn’t have the sexy profile of his market rivals, but his form looks solid, and he can at least make the frame.”

COEUR SUBLIME (2.10pm: Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase)

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Racing correspondent Tom Peacock says: “He’s taken time to find his stride for new trainer Henry de Bromhead but this very smart hurdler was impressive last time [winning at Gowran Park] and can take another step forward in what looks an ordinary Arkle.”

DOES HE KNOW (2.50pm: Ultima Handicap Chase)

Trainer: Kim Bailey, jockey: David Bass

Trainer and H&H columnist Kim Bailey says: “Is he good enough? I really hope so! He was very good at Ascot and he seems to like Cheltenham, so fingers crossed… rather firmly!”

HONEYSUCKLE (3.30pm: Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy)

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Great British Racing ambassador and four-time champion jump jockey Richard Johnson says: “This year all the major horses are turning up, so whoever wins on the day deserves to be crowned champion and I think Honeysuckle is a horse we all love. Because there were no crowds there last year, she didn’t really get the appreciation she deserves – she’s never ever been beaten, and we should really celebrate horses when they are as good as she is.”

QUEENS BROOK (4.10pm: Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle)

Trainer: Gordon Elliott, jockey: Jack Kennedy

H&H racing editor Jennifer Donald says: “This talented mare finished third behind Ferny Hollow and Appreciate It in the 2020 Cheltenham Festival Bumper and is improving all the time. She returned from a break to finish a staying-on second to Burning Victory at Punchestown last month, which should put her spot on for this mares-only contest, a race in which her trainer has an eye-catching record.”

WILLIE MULLINS to be crowned leading trainer at The Festival

ITV Racing is showing daily action from The Cheltenham Festival from 12.50–4.30pm and presenter Alice Plunkett says her banker of the week is for Irish trainer Willie Mullins to send out the most winners: “It is as big a certainty as you can get in jump racing. He is bringing over an army of 60-plus superstars and the talent among them is terrifying!”

We’ll be back with more Cheltenham Festival tips from our experts on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week’s four-day racing extravaganza.

