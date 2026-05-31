



The FEI has set up a “task force” to review horse welfare across equestrian sport – including thorough investigation of the blood rules.

The group will be led by an independent “facilitator” and include chairs of discipline and regional groups, as well as of the athletes’ and veterinary committees, and representatives of national federations, key stakeholders and officials.

“Following the FEI General Assembly in November 2025 where restructured FEI jumping rules were approved, FEI secretary general Sabrina Ibáñez said the sport had taken note of the request from several national federations for a more harmonised approach to protocols, regulations and sanctions across all disciplines,” an FEI spokesperson said, adding that the task force is a result of this.

“The primary objective of the task force is to review current protocols, regulations and sanctions across all disciplines and recommend a more harmonised regulatory framework before, during and after competitions.”

The FEI has approved objectives for the task force including carrying out a “comprehensive review” of blood rules, in general and for specific disciplines.

The group will also identify any inconsistencies and gaps in the regulatory framework, assess proposals for rule changes on this topic and ensure “any proposed harmonisation upholds the FEI’s commitment to horse welfare, whilst acknowledging and providing for any strictly necessary discipline-specific nuances”.

This follows controversy over the blood rules approved at the end of last year.

Ms Ibáñez said: “We have very different disciplines within our sport but we share a common goal of ensuring the best welfare for our horses and our athletes. Injury occurs in any sport but it is our responsibility as the governing body to review, reduce and regulate, where possible, using clear protocols, rules and sanctions that everyone in our sport and our millions of fans understand and respect.

“We hope this joint task force of representatives across our sport will be able to review, discuss and debate protocols and regulations in a unified and open way and, where possible, reach common recommendations for approval by the FEI board and ultimately the FEI general assembly”.

Invitations to join the horse condition task force have been sent this week and the aim is to hold the first meeting on 29 June.

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