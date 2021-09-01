9 reasons you don’t want to miss the CCI5* Bicton Horse Trials





The five-star Chedington Bicton Horse Trials gets underway on Friday and runs until Sunday (3-5 September), and it promises to be a feast for eventing fans worldwide. Here, we give you nine reasons why you shouldn’t miss out on a moment of action and fun…

1. Top-class riders

Three of the current four top-ranked event riders in the world are set to do battle at Bicton Horse Trials, among other household names. Current world number one, Oliver Townend, world number two, Tim Price, and world number four, Piggy March, are lining up against each other. They will be pitting their talent against the likes of William Fox-Pitt, Gemma Tattersall, Pippa Funnell and current world champion Ros Canter, to name just a few.

2. World-class horses

Two former five-star winning horses are entered at Bicton, too; Piggy March’s 2019 Badminton winner Vanir Kamira (pictured) and Tim Price’s 2018 Burghley winner, Ringwood Sky Boy. Be sure to look out for potential future five-star winners, such as Chilli Knight and Pencos Crown Jewel, ridden by Gemma Tattersall and Ros Canter respectively.

3. A cross-country course to feast your eyes on

The track, designed by Mark Phillips, consists of 26 numbered fences and 45 jumping efforts over a distance of approximately 6350m. Mark said the course “is very much a five-star and will produce a worthy champion.”

4. The only British five-star event in the 2021 calendar

As we are all well aware, the Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc with competition, including that at the highest level. This means that, following the cancellation of this year’s Badminton and Burghley, Bicton, which stepped up to the plate in July, is the only British five-star event in the 2021 eventing season.

5. Demos with dressage supremos

On Friday 3 September, between 1pm and 1.45pm, and on Sunday 5 September, between 10am and 10.45am, top British dressage rider and trainer Anna Ross will be conducting a dressage demo alongside her first rider, Beth Bainbridge, in the main arena.

6. A whopping high jump

You will also be able to enjoy watching a high jump competition in the main arena between 11.30am and 12.15pm on Sunday 5 September.

7. Plenty to eat (and drink)

There will be a range of food options for you to choose from at Bicton Horse Trials, plus there will be a big screen situated in front of the bar for you to enjoy all of the cross-country action, while enjoying a drink (or two). The food court will be open from 8am each day.

8. Time to browse and buy

If you need to satisfy your inner shopaholic, be sure to check out the variety of tradestands that will be in situ. While the event is not planning a host a shopping village to rival the likes of Badminton or Burghley, there will be range of shopping opportunities open from 8.30am each day.

9. Can’t be there in person?

Fear not, for all of the five-star action from Bicton Horse Trials is going to be livestreamed – find out how to watch Bicton Horse Trials live.

