Breaking news* Badminton Horse Trials 2021 cancelled: ‘Everyone is desperately disappointed’

Badminton Horse Trials 2021, which was due to run 5-9 May, has been cancelled.

The event was due to be held behind closed doors with no spectators, but today’s statement from the event said:

“Despite the encouraging Government announcements and rollout of the vaccine, the situation still remains fragile and unpredictable at this time.

“Following consultation between Badminton, Public Health England and South Gloucestershire Council it has been deemed that due to the scale and location of the horse trials, it is not possible to secure the surrounding area in the proximity of the event site.

“The health and safety of all those involved in the event and the local community remains Badminton’s priority and the level of operational and public health risk posed by the horse trials was agreed by all concerned to be unacceptable.”

The cancellation includes the Science Supplements Cup held at BE90 and BE100 level (4-5 May).

“The announcement of last October to run behind closed doors was with the optimism that it would be possible, so the decision that we are not in a position to continue to plan to run the event at the beginning of May has not been taken without significant thought and consideration,” said Badminton director Jane Tuckwell. “I am sorry that the 2021 event has become unworkable despite our best efforts, but I am so grateful to all those that have offered support and encouragement over the past few months.”

Badminton Horse Trials 2021 cancelled: ‘desperate disappointment’

The Duke of Beaufort said: “Everyone at Badminton is desperately disappointed to have to cancel for the second year in a row as it is so much a feature of the year here, but I am confident that the 2022 event will be very much part of the spirit of optimism we will all once again be feeling by then.”

The statement added: “The team at Badminton wishes to take this opportunity to thank all of our wonderful athletes, owners, volunteers, sponsors, contractors and supporters for your unwavering commitment to Badminton during these difficult times and look forward to welcoming you back to this great event in 2022”.

