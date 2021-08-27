



Some of eventing’s biggest names – both human and equine – are entered to compete in the one-off Chedington Bicton Horse Trials this autumn (2-5 September). This event will be the UK’s sole five-star event in 2021, and we know you won’t want to miss out. So here is our complete guide to Bicton Horse Trials tickets, including how you can get your hands on them to ensure you get a front row seat for all of the action…

Bicton Horse Trials tickets

Friday 3 September (dressage day)

Adults (aged 13 and over): £20

Child (aged 6-12): £10

Saturday 4 September (cross-country day)

Adults (aged 13 and over): £35

Child (aged 6-12): £20

Sunday 5 September (showjumping day)

Adults (aged 13 and over): £30

Child (aged 6-12): £15

Programmes are also available to purchase online for £8 – you will then be issued with an E-voucher, which you will be able to exchange for a programme once you arrive at the venue.

You can buy your tickets here

Where is Bicton?

Bicton College, East Budleigh, Salterton EX9 7BH

What else do I need to know?

Gates are open between 8am and 5.30pm

Dogs are permitted, but must be on a lead at all times

Children aged five and under do not require a ticket and can gain free entry

Seating will be limited, so Bicton has recommended that visitors bring a chair or picnic blanket

There is a 1km walk from the public car park to the venue

Blue badge parking is available, but you must provide proof of a blue badge upon arrival

