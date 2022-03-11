Can you piaffe bareback while sipping a drink? Plus 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some amazing skills to some very sweet foals, we saw it all on social media.
Which is your favourite post?
Equestrian social media posts of the week
What a pair of characters
Snacks on the go
Cheltenham Festival Gold Cup contender Santini bouncing in his prep for the big race a week today
AP McCoy’s daughter Eve has a unique dismount style (don’t try this at home)
There’s jumping the top of the wings, then there’s this…
Hitting the snooze button
Swipe for Gemma Tattersall’s five-star campaigner, Arctic Soul, loving being back out eventing at the age of 19
But our favourite social media post this week is…
Skills
