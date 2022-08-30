Burghley’s back! Plus what else to watch this week in horse sport…





It’s time for Burghley Horse Trials! And there’s showing and showjumping to keep an eye on too, as we bring you H&H’s regular round-up of the upcoming week in horse sport…

1. Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, Lincs

Dates: 1-4 September

More info: burghley-horse.co.uk

How to watch: via a paid-for subscription service at burghley-horse.co.uk/burghley-tv. There will be a two-hour highlights programme broadcast on BBC 2 on Sunday 4 September

Get the H&H lowdown: extensive website coverage, beyond what will be published in the magazine, at horseandhound.co.uk/burghley-horse-trials – to read beyond the paywall after five articles, readers will need to visit magazinesdirect.com/XHH-brandsite to buy a Horse & Hound website subscription or, for great value, a combined magazine and website subscription. If you are already a magazine subscriber, the cost to upgrade your subscription to include full website access is minimal – call 0330 333 1113 to find out more. Our full 20-page Burghley magazine report runs in 8 September issue. Our podcast preview is out now (episode 117), including an interview with Andrew Nicholson. We will have daily podcasts from Burghley from Wednesday to Sunday, plus a full review on next week’s podcast (out 8 September via the website or 9 September in podcast apps).

Why we’re excited about it: the British autumn eventing classic is back after three years away and we can’t wait to see some of the best five-star combinations in the world take on the toughest cross-country test in the sport. Favourites for the title include Piggy March and Vanir Kamira, William Fox-Pitt on Oratorio and Kitty King with Vendredi Biats.

2. Moreton in Marsh, Glos

Date: 3 September

More info: moretonshow.co.uk

Get the H&H lowdown: coverage in 15 September issue of the magazine

Why we’re excited about it: a traditional agricultural show set in the heart of the Cotswolds. The equine schedule boasts working hunter and flat classes, and incorporates competitive Horse of the Year Show qualifiers. The show culminates in separate horse and pony supreme championships.

3. All England September Tour, West Sussex

Date: 31 August to 4 September and 7-11 September

More info: hickstead.co.uk

Get the H&H lowdown: coverage in the next two issues of H&H magazine

Why we’re excited about it: two consecutive weeks of national championships on Hickstead’s hallowed turf culminating in the All England grand prix. This year both Ben Maher and Scott Brash are among a strong list of entries.

