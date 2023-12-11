A former farmhouse turned modern home complete with arena, barns and cottage





How about making a nest out of this substantial 17th Century farmhouse turned art deco-style family home complete with additional accommodation and equestrian facilities?

Broken Green Farm is situated in the Hertfordshire hamlet of Broken Green on the edge of Wellpond Green and close to the villages of Much Hadham, Little Hadham and Standon.

For the commuter you can hop on the A10 at Puckeridge just two miles away, or the M11 which is accessed at Bishop’s Stortford, six miles away. Rail connections are found in nearby Ware, Hertford and Bishops Stortford.

The location is ideal for the horse owner, thanks to the number of footpaths and bridleways in the local area.

Head out with your local hunt, the Puckeridge, who also have a popular branch of the Pony Club.

Showing in the area is with BSPS Area 15A, and you can also attend Hertfordshire County Show next May.

Horse trials held locally include Belsay, Munstead and Blindley Heath, and if you want to practice your cross-country skills in a non-competitive environment, head over to Brent Pelham cross country, Kimpton cross country or Berwick Farm.

Local equestrian centres include Hadham Mill, Hooks Cross, Mill End, Tower Hill Equestrian and Wild Farm Livery EC.

Enjoy racing over at Chelmsford City Racecourse, or polo at Silver Leys Polo Club.

Local vets include Ballinger Equine, Tyrrell’s Equine Clinic or Gallery Hill Equine Surgery.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, this home is priced at £2.75m.

Come for a grand tour…

Broken Green Farm was built in the 17th Century. The main house is a former farmhouse that has been renovated in an art deco style.

The agents pit it as being perfect for those with equestrian interests, or those who wish to run a business from home, or want additional accommodation for family or to let out.

The land totals over four and a half acres and included in the acreage is space for grazing as well as formal gardens.

There is an outdoor arena measuring 20x40m and bordered by post and rail fencing and hedges.

There are three useful barns. They are modern and have been recently refurbished to provide storage areas or could be used for other purposes, such as workshops or stabling space, subject to the necessary permissions being obtained.

Another key feature of the property is the cottage, which has three bedrooms, a kitchen and a living room.

The main house has accommodation set across two floors and there are four bedrooms in total.

Many quirky period features can be found throughout. These include high vaulted ceilings, exposed timbers, brickwork and an art deco fireplace.

The kitchen/breakfast room has been fitted with an extensive range of units and an island together with numerous integrated appliances including a Japanese hotplate and a steamer.

You may also be interested to read…

Give a gift that lasts all year with a Horse & Hound subscription this Christmas

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.