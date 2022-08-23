



From the British Show Pony Society Championships to Scotland’s premier horse trials, find out what’s happening this week in equestrian sport…

1. British Show Pony Society Championships, Arena UK, Lincs

Dates: 23-27 August

More info: bsps.com

How to watch: Catch all the action on Horse & Country TV (August 23–27) from 8am each day in the TopSpec Champions Hall through to the evening performances. Plus the inter-country working hunter pony championship in the Classic Services Group ring on Wednesday from 12.45pm to 4.30pm.

Get the H&H lowdown: Full report in 1 September issue of H&H

Why we’re excited about it: The crème de la crème of show ponies will flock to Arena UK in Lincolnshire for this five-day showing extravaganza. A schedule packed full of classes offers working hunter and flat competitors, both open and novice, to compete for prestigious titles and ultimately, one of the flowery championship sashes. Who will bask in the spotlight and take home the coveted supreme titles?

2. Land Rover Blair Castle Horse Trials, Perthshire

Dates: 25-28 August

More info: event website or British Eventing schedule

Get the H&H lowdown: updates from the event at horseandhound.co.uk, plus full report in 1 September issue of the magazine

Why we’re excited about it: this is Scotland’s premier horse trials and the beautiful setting and tough terrain makes it a special occasion. The event hosts international classes across the range of levels, from a huge CCI*-intro class up to CCI4*-L. Last year’s CCI4*-S winners Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo have just been named on the British squad for the eventing World Championships and entries for this class this year include Oliver Townend’s top two horses Ballaghmor Class and Swallow Springs – though they may do dressage only with the worlds and Burghley Horse Trials their big autumn targets – Tom McEwen with Brookfield Benjamin Bouce and new ride Brookfield Quality and Pippa Funnell with Billy Wonder and Maybach. Tom and Oliver both have rides in the small CCI4*-L too, so keep an eye out for British intermediate champion Luna Mist under Tom and the smart grey Cooley Rosalent with Oliver.

3. FEI Dressage European Championships for Children and Under-25s, Hungary

Dates: 24-28 August

More info: FEI event website

How to watch: Live stream available via ClipMyHorse.tv

Get the H&H lowdown: full report in the 1 September issue

Why we’re excited about it: championships fever continues this week with more youth Europeans. The under-25s division will feature Europe’s top upcoming riders competing at inter II and grand prix level. You’ll want to remember some of these names – they are sure to be making their mark in senior ranks before too long; don’t forget that it was only four years ago that world champion Lottie Fry won gold at the under-25 Europeans. Meanwhile the children’s championships, for riders under 14, is also set to be exciting, as talented young riders prove their promise for the future.

4. Chepstow Summer International CSI2*

Dates: 26-29 August

More info: www.theshowground.com

How to watch: Live stream available via ClipMyHorse.tv

Get the H&H lowdown: Full report in next week’s magazine, in the shops Thursday 1 September

Why we’re excited about it: We’re being treated to even more international showjumping on home soil this week, with a feast of young horse classes and jumping up to 1.40m level to enjoy.

5. Sheepgate Under-25 Dressage Championships, Lincs

Dates: 22-27 August

More info: The Sheepgate Equestrian website

Get the H&H lowdown: coverage in the 8 September issue

Why we’re excited about it: young riders of all levels come together at this multi-day show, which hosts semi-finals and championships from prelim right up to grand prix, including the FEI youth levels. There’s plenty more action in addition to these feature classes as well, with freestyles and team competitions too.

You might also be interested in:

British team named for World Eventing Championships: squad debutante joins familiar faces Faltic HB: watch Ben Maher’s 2022 World Championships ride clearing his first ever jumps under saddle Burghley draw revealed: who’s the pathfinder and when is Zara Tindall starting? Fell mare fostered by coloured cob after her dam was struck by lightning is off to HOYS *Summer savings* 10% extra discount on Horse & Hound with SUMMER10

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.