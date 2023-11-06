Pay £795,000 for a home built in the 1800s with stables, turnout and access onto a moor





This characterful home offers four bedrooms as well as outside features include stables, paddocks, a garden and great hacking. What’s not to love?

Blarney Castle can be found on Lumbutts Road near to the market town of Todmorden, West Yorkshire. The location is described as both rural and accessible, with the M60 and M62 providing access to Halifax and the larger cities of Leeds and Manchester.

There is a local railway station one mile away. The property is also surrounded by moorlands of the Pennine Valleys.

Head out with the Pennine Hunt this season, or sign up to BSPS Area 3A for a list of local showing shows.

The location of Bramham Horse Trials is just over an hour away from the front door.

Local vets include Hird and Partners, Stanley House Farm and North West Equine.

Equestrian centres nearby include Longfield EC, Blackshaw Royd Equestrian, Acrecliffe EC, Robinson’s EC, Stoney Raikes EC and Aire View EC.

Looking to get out competing this winter? Both Towneley Farm and Crow Wood Equestrian Centre are under 30 minutes from the property.

Cross country facilities can be found at Farnley Farm Ride or at the Craven Country Ride.

Your local county show will be Halifax Show.

Wetherby Racecourse is just over 40 miles away, while York Racecourse is just under 50 miles.

Offered for sale by Rural Scene, you can call this house your home for a price of £750,000.

Blarney Castle is set in just under five acres of land. Included in the acreage are paddocks for grazing and a fenced exercise area which measures 18x40m.

The land included with the property is located to the left of the driveway and is split into three paddocks. There is a small paddock behind the rear driveway.

There is the option to purchase additional land, via separate negotiation.

There is a main agricultural barn with a roller shutter door to either side and a smaller door to the front.

Inside the barn are five Monarch stables.

The property has fantastic hacking; the nearest bridlepath is just 200 yards away, and you can also hack to Longfield Equestrian Centre, which is under a mile away.

The home is a detached four-bedroom house that was originally built in the 1800s.

The kitchen is the hub of the home. It has dual aspect windows, flagstone flooring, a sink drainer unit and a boiler cupboard. It leads to a downstairs shower room.

There are four bedrooms on the first floor. The main bedroom has an en suite bathroom and a separate dressing room that provides access to the loft space.

