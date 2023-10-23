A four-bedroom home with 16 stables, sand gallops and perfect hacking





This Norfolk-based property is billed by the agents as an “equestrian’s dream” — do you agree?

Blandings is located on a no-through road in rural Norfolk countryside. It is in the village of Barton Bendish, one mile from the hamlet of Eastmoor. An extensive range of shops, supermarkets, restaurants and cafes can be found in Downham Market and Swaffham.

For those commuting to London, Downham Market station offers regular trains into Kings Cross in 95 minutes.

Local equestrian centres include Forest Edge, which is just under five miles away, Anvil Park Stud, Lime Kiln Farm and Easton College. Brush up on your dressage technique at Burgh Farm Dressage, while cross-country facilities are on offer at Blackwater Farm.

Need an adrenaline rush? Local horse trials to check out include Burnham Market, while racing can be viewed at Fakenham Racecourse. Get your hunting fix by heading out with the West Norfolk this season.

If you need a vet, contact Fakenham Farm and Equine Vets or Anchorage Barn Equine Clinic.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, the price on this property located in prime horsey country is £900,000, but do you believe it’s a steal?

Blandings was originally run as a racing yard and the current set-up would lend itself to several disciplines or equestrian businesses, subject to the necessary permissions being obtained.

The property comes with 12.5 acres of land which has been sectioned off into paddocks by post and rail fencing.

Within the grounds is a sand gallop, which runs around the perimeter of the land.

There is also a horsewalker and the local area is known for offering lovely hacking.

There is a U-shaped stable block with 16 boxes, and a separate tack and feed room.

The block has power and water access, too. There is a separate access gate for the stables and plenty of parking for trailers and horseboxes.

Welcome home. The house is a detached four-bedroom family home that was originally built in the 1980s.

The L-shaped kitchen/breakfast room flows into a family room which is currently used by the owners as a communal living space.

Features of the kitchen include bespoke cabinets, an Aga stove and an integrated fridge and dishwasher. Off the kitchen is a pantry area and a utility.

How about cosy evenings curled up in front of the fireplace in the living room?

Other outdoor features include a large garage, an outside toilet and a lawn area.

