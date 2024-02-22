



If you’re searching for somewhere to have your horses at home, that offers easy access to the coast, and is within a reasonable distance of central London, with room for all the family, then look no further.

Birchwood is near the village of East Ashling in West Sussex, in The South Downs National Park – which offers amazing hacking routes. It is four miles from Chichester and its harbour, while the harbourside village of Bosham is three miles away.

West Wittering and the National Trust Reserve of East Head, with its beaches and more, is an 11-miles drive. Plus, if you love to sail, the Solent is nearby.

Chichester’s mainline rail service gets to London Victoria in approximately 90 minutes, via Gatwick Airport. Additionally, nearby Havant Station offers mainline services to London Waterloo (approximately 80 minutes) via Guildford. The A27 trunk road provides access to Brighton in the east and Southampton in the west.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include Hickstead, which is an hour’s drive, as is Sparsholt College. Boxgrove Competition Stables is seven miles away, while Wellington Riding Centre is just over an hour from the front door. Crofton Manor is about a 35-minute drive.

If you’re into your racing, Goodwood Racecourse is just five miles from the door, Fontwell Park Racecourse is nine miles away, and Cowdray Park Polo Club is within 12 miles if polo is your preference.

Dunsford & Jackson Equine Veterinary (13 miles away) will be on hand for any veterinary needs, and if you enjoy hunting, you can head out with either the Chiddingfold, Leconfield & Cowdray, the Hursley Hambleden or the Hampshire.

Birchwood is on the market with Fine & Country with a guide price of £2m. Let’s take a look around…

A gravel driveway leads to a double garage and store. There is also a detached stable block, with solar panels, and a large workshop.

The property sits in just over eight acres of formal gardens and paddocks.

The detached home has a light, bright entrance hall, plus a formal sitting room with an open fire and double doors that lead to a snug.

There is also a large open plan kitchen with range cooker and an island, that has plenty of room for a separate dining area.

Upstairs there are six double bedrooms, two of which have original fireplaces.

There are two modern bathrooms and a separate WC.

A secret staircase leads to an attic suite under the eaves, with a designated bedroom area, en-suite, and sitting area.

