Best men’s lightweight showerproof jackets 2019: Horse & Hound’s tester ranks his favourites

The best lightweight men’s riding jackets need to be breathable, water resistant and comfortable making them ideal to be worn during the changeable weather often seen in spring and autumn, as well as on wet but mild winter days and chilly damp summer ones. When buying a lightweight jacket it’s worth weighing up the look verses the practicality, for example exposed zips may look good but not prove to be as water resistant as enclosed ones. Also, a hood can be useful when you are teaching or on the yard, but can be an annoyance while in the saddle. Some jackets have either a detachable or fold-away hood, which gives you the best of both worlds. Lastly, for maximum protection from the weather, it is good if the cuffs close tightly around the wrist and the seams are taped to prevent water from leaking through the stitching.

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best lightweight men’s riding jackets 2019

* BEST IN TEST *

RRP: £229.95

“This jacket kept me really warm and protected me really well against the wind. It was shower proof and great for dealing with the varying English weather. Although it was good to ride in, I tended to keep it for teaching, wearing around the yard and at shows. I really like that the hood is generously sized, covering my ears and all the top of my head at all times. I also love that the fact that is can be put away easily when not needed. The pockets are a good size without being too bulky. This is a really comfortable jacket, which is fashionable while not being ‘over the top’. If you prefer a more tailored fit, I would suggest that you go down a size.”

9/10

Read full review >>

Sharethrough (Mobile)

* BEST VALUE *

RRP: £54.99

“This is a really functional jacket that was really warm to wear with its fleece lining, and was well shower-proofed for yard wear — ideal for the spring and autumn months. I like how the waist of the jacket did not move when bending over etc, but I am not a fan of the branding along the arm. Despite that it is a really good, practical yard jacket that is good value for money.”

7/10

Read full review >>

RRP: £238

“This jacket proved to be really breathable and lightweight, and it fitted well both on and off the horse. For me, it wasn’t quite as stylish as the Pikeur jacket in this group test, but it was equally as professional. The pockets could be slightly deeper, but I like that it was very breathable and waterproof, and the added reflective features on the jacket are a bonus. It is quite expensive, but it does exactly what it claims to.”

8/10

Read full review >>

RRP: £71.88

“This jacket was showerproof and breathable and therefore was really suited to the spring and autumn weather. I found it comfortable to ride in and good to wear around the yard. I like that this jacket layered well, but it was not as fitted when worn on its own as some of the others in the group test. It is a practical all-round jacket.”

7/10

Read full review >>

RRP: £260

“This jacket was true to size and fitted really well off the horse. It was warm, waterproof, lightweight and very well made. I loved all its features, particularly the hood and neck when the wind picked up, as well as the pockets and the cuffs, but found it better suited to wearing off the horse then it is for riding in. I would recommend this as a sporty jacket for general wear, rather than for riding.”

7/10

Read full review >>

RRP: £149.95

“This is a really warm jacket that was good to wear around the yard, and the hood was a bonus. It was hard wearing and breathable, but it did prove to be quite bulky when worn for riding. I liked that the jacket was soft on the outside, but also showerproof. I would like it to be more streamlined in its fit to wear it more comfortably on a horse though. A good jacket for someone who wants to layer up and feel padded.”

6/10

Read full review >>

Meet the product tester

The lightweight men’s jackets in this group test were trialled by Rob Waine. Rob is a professional dressage rider and trainer based in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, where he runs a successful livery and training yard for 17 horses. He has won three regional titles, a national title, been placed at the winter championships and has represented Great Britain at small tour level.

You might also like:

Best men’s gilets for riders 2019: Horse & Hound’s testers rank their favourites Find out which men's gilets were chosen as the best in test and best value in our independent group test

Horse & Hound is in the process of testing a wide range of equestrian kit, clothing and equipment, the results of which will be published on HorseandHound.co.uk

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday, plus don’t miss the latest issue of H&H, out today (13 June), which features our summer clothing guide

