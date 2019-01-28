Welcome to our group test of men‘s lightweight showerproof jackets. All of the jackets in this group test have been thoroughly tested on the yard of professional dressage rider and trainer Rob Waine. Find out what he thought below.

Official description:

Named after the French word for a thin layer of ice or rain, the Helly Hansen Verglas 3-Layer Shell Jacket offers the right level of protection from the weather and elements with a strong and lightweight three-layer Helly Tech waterproof-breathable fabric. The jacket has a hood featuring both horizontal and vertical cord adjustments.

Rob’s first impressions:

I thought that this jacket fitted really well and I liked the peak on the hood. I personally was not a fan of the bright blue colour, but I thought that it was very well made.

Overview of performance:

This jacket was warm, waterproof, lightweight and it fitted very well off a horse. It was true to size and I loved all its features, particularly the hood and neck when the wind picked up.

Rob’s likes/dislikes:

I like how this jacket was true to size, fitted well, and all the features it came with, such as the hood, the pockets and the cuffs, but it is better suited to wearing off the horse then it is for riding in.