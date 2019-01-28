Welcome to our group test of men‘s lightweight showerproof jackets. All of the jackets in this group test have been thoroughly tested on the yard of professional dressage rider and trainer Rob Waine. Find out what he thought below.

Official description:

The Mountain Horse Team Light Jacket for men and women has elasticated cuffs and waistband, giving it a really modern feel. It is PFC-free with a water repellent finish.

Rob’s first impressions:

This jacket is quite plain in design and fit, with a similar shape to the Premier Equine one.

Overview of performance:

This jacket proved showerproof and breathable and therefore was really suited to the spring and autumn weather. I found it comfortable to ride in and good to wear around the yard.

Rob’s likes/dislikes:

I like that this jacket layered well, but it was not as fitted when worn on its own as some of the others.