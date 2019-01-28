Welcome to our group test of men‘s lightweight showerproof jackets. All of the jackets in this group test have been thoroughly tested on the yard of professional dressage rider and trainer Rob Waine. Find out what he thought below.

Official description:

With a new, longer and more streamlined fit, the Premier Equine Pro Rider traditional waterproof riding coat is superior in comfort and practicality. It is fully waterproof with a Teflon coating to prevent stains, making it ideal for use in and out of the saddle.

Rob’s first impressions:

A really functional jacket that looked really warm for yard work. However, I wasn’t a fan of the strong logo along the arm.

Overview of performance:

This jacket was really warm to wear with its fleece lining, and was well shower-proofed for yard wear — particularly in the spring and autumn months.

Rob’s likes and dislikes:

I like how the waist of the jacket did not move when bending over etc, but having worn it I am still not a fan of the branding along the arm.