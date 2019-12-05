Best ladies’ short quilted riding jackets 2019: Horse & Hound’s tester ranks her favourites

If you’re looking for something to keep you warm while you’re riding, then a quilted jacket is a great option. The best short quilted riding jackets are more comfortable than a bulky waterproof yard jacket, and are really easy to move in — ideal for when you’re in the saddle. Many aren’t waterproof, so if you hack or ride in an outdoor arena, this is something to consider when you’re making a choice. Likewise, if you hope your purchase can double up as a yard jacket, check that it’s not going to be too warm. Also consider your hood preference — is this annoying or handy? When deciding between different styles, you should also consider how it will sit when you’re in the saddle, as well as colour, fit and features, such as pockets — are they big enough, secure and well lined?

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best ladies’ short quilted riding jackets 2019

*H&H APPROVED*

Cavallo Luzy jacket

RRP £219

“This jacket was really comfortable. I would say it’s slightly more than showerproof, which was good.”

9/10

Read full review >>

Equetech Charlgrove jacket

RRP £124.95

“I think this jacket was great value — I loved that this jacket could be dressed up or down, and I found it a handy extra layer.”

8/10

Read full review >>

RRP £89.95

“The style wasn’t for me, but it was handy that it was showerproof as many jackets of this type aren’t at all.”

8/10

Read full review >>

Mountain Horse Lauren down jacket

RRP £229

“This jacket kept me so warm if I wasn’t doing much, but it was too hot to work in, which meant I had to take it off a lot.”

7/10

Read full review >>

RRP £155

“I preferred wearing this jacket on the yard rather than for riding. The pockets were huge, which is always handy.”

6/10

Read full review >>

Meet the product tester

Jamie and Georgi Broom run Lakeside Equestrian, a busy livery and training yard in Berkshire. Jamie is a dressage rider and, prior to taking over Lakeside Equestrian with Georgi, was in the Household Cavalry.

You might also like:

Best showerproof lightweight ladies’ riding jackets 2019: Horse & Hound’s tester ranks her favourites Find out which lightweight ladies’ riding jackets were chosen as the best in test and best value in our independent

Horse & Hound is in the process of testing a wide range of equestrian kit, clothing and equipment, the results of which will be published on HorseandHound.co.uk

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday