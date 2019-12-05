Cavallo Luzy jacket review

Cavallo Luzy jacket Score 9/10 Performance: 9/10

Style: 9/10

Fit: 9/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: Cavallo Price as reviewed: £219

Welcome to our group test of quilted riding jackets. All of the jackets in this group test have been put through their paces by dressage rider Jamie Broom, his wife Georgi and their team. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Cavallo Luzy is a ladies functional parka. It features a removable hood with a faux fur trim.

First impressions

I loved the colour, style and design of this jacket. It fitted me really well and was really true to size — you can’t really fit any extra layers underneath but it’s thick enough to keep you warm without.

Overview of performance

I wore this jacket for riding and yard work — it was really comfortable. I would say it’s slightly more than showerproof, which was good. It’s also breathable and washes well.

Their likes and dislikes

I liked that it was also smart enough to wear out.