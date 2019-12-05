Mountain Horse Lauren down jacket review

Mountain Horse Lauren down jacket
Manufacturer:
Price as reviewed:
£229
Welcome to our group test of quilted riding jackets. All of the jackets in this group test have been put through their paces by dressage rider Jamie Broom, his wife Georgi and their team. Find out what they thought below.
Official description
The Mountain Horse Lauren is an elegant ladies down jacket with PFC-free water-repellent finish and faux fur on the hood.
First impressions
This jacket was beautiful and fitted me perfectly.
Overview of performance
This jacket kept me so warm if I wasn’t doing much, but it was too hot to work in, which meant I had to take it off a lot. The hood is really big and it is detachable, which is handy. It wasn’t waterproof at all and when the faux fur on the hood got wet it dripped a lot and never really recovered. However, the main part of the jacket wore well.
Their likes and dislikes
I loved how warm it kept me while I wasn’t moving, and I loved the style. It’s dry clean only, which isn’t ideal for a yard or riding jacket as they get dirty quickly.
Verdict
This jacket is perfect for dry weather when you’re not too active — I’d definitely wear it to a show.