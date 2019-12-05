Mountain Horse Lauren down jacket review

Mountain Horse Lauren down jacket Score 7/10 Performance: 5/10

Style: 8/10

Fit: 9/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Mountain Horse Price as reviewed: £229

Welcome to our group test of quilted riding jackets. All of the jackets in this group test have been put through their paces by dressage rider Jamie Broom, his wife Georgi and their team. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Mountain Horse Lauren is an elegant ladies down jacket with PFC-free water-repellent finish and faux fur on the hood.

First impressions

This jacket was beautiful and fitted me perfectly.

Overview of performance

This jacket kept me so warm if I wasn’t doing much, but it was too hot to work in, which meant I had to take it off a lot. The hood is really big and it is detachable, which is handy. It wasn’t waterproof at all and when the faux fur on the hood got wet it dripped a lot and never really recovered. However, the main part of the jacket wore well.

Their likes and dislikes

I loved how warm it kept me while I wasn’t moving, and I loved the style. It’s dry clean only, which isn’t ideal for a yard or riding jacket as they get dirty quickly.