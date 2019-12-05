Stierna Aurora 2.0 jacket review

Stierna Aurora 2.0 jacket Score 6/10 Performance: 6/10

Style: 6/10

Fit: 8/10

Value: 5/10 Manufacturer: Stierna Price as reviewed: £155

Welcome to our group test of quilted riding jackets. All of the jackets in this group test have been put through their paces by dressage rider Jamie Broom, his wife Georgi and their team. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Stierna Aurora 2.0 jacket is a lightweight down-free insulating jacket perfect for layering. Wear it on a cold day and you will be protected against the cold, the wind and even a light drizzle. Layer it under a rain jacket and you have a perfect combination for cold wet days. Stretch panels at the sides ensures no restriction of movement when riding and the jacket is fully breathable.

First impressions

The style was nice enough style — I would say it’s definitely more of a yard jacket rather than for wearing out. The jacket fitted OK, but flattered some shapes more than others.

Overview of performance

This jacket was warm, but it wasn’t waterproof — it doesn’t claim to be but it did mean I couldn’t wear it without a waterproof on top if there was a chance of rain. It wasn’t particularly breathable either. I preferred wearing this jacket on the yard rather than for riding. The pockets were huge, which is always handy, but some of them tore inside.

Their likes and dislikes

I particularly loved the colour of this jacket.