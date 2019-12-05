Equetech Chalgrove jacket review

Equetech Chalgrove jacket Score 8/10 Performance: 7/10

Style: 8/10

Fit: 6/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: Equetech Price as reviewed: £125

Welcome to our group test of quilted riding jackets. All of the jackets in this group test have been put through their paces by dressage rider Jamie Broom, his wife Georgi and their team. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Equetech Charlgrove micro packable jacket is the perfect lightweight winter warmer every equestrian needs in their riding wardrobe. Styled in ultra-lightweight micro-down insulation and featuring a flattering tailored silhouette, the jacket has a detachable quilted hood and vertical side quilting with piping, front pockets. Comes with its own drawstring storage bag ready to roll into action when temperatures drop. It’s the micro solution to a mighty cold problem.

First impressions

This jacket was beautiful and I loved the style. It wasn’t very true to size — it fitted me in the arms but the body came up very large.

Overview of performance

I wore this jacket for riding and working on the yard and there wasn’t much I couldn’t do in it. It was really comfortable and breathable, so you don’t get too hot — it was nice to ride in if you knew it wasn’t going to rain as it’s not showerproof. It’s very light, so not ideal for the winter — I would suggest it is more of a spring/summer jacket or a coat you would use for layering. It wore and washed really well — I can’t fault it in that respect.

Their likes and dislikes

I think this jacket was great value — I loved that this jacket could be dressed up or down, and I found it a handy extra layer. I would improve the size and fit of the jacket, as this would be more practical and flattering. The pockets could also have been a bit bigger.