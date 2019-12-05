Noble Equestrian Aspire jacket review

Noble Equestrian Aspire jacket Score 8/10 Performance: 8/10

Style: 8/10

Fit: 8/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: Noble Equestrian Price as reviewed: £90

Welcome to our group test of quilted riding jackets. All of the jackets in this group test have been put through their paces by dressage rider Jamie Broom, his wife Georgi and their team. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Noble Equestrian Aspire jacket provides warmth and water resistance to protect from cold and wet weather. The contemporary chevron design and dropped back hem provides a flattering shape and fit, while the zipped pockets with warm brushed lining provide somewhere to warm chilly fingers and store valuables.

First impressions

There were a mixture of opinions about the style of the jacket — it wasn’t my personal preference, but a member of my team really liked it.

Overview of performance

This jacket fitted well and had pockets large enough to fit a big phone, which was a real bonus. It stood up well to wear and was showerproof, unlike many quilted jackets. I wore it for riding and yard work and kept me really warm.

Their likes and dislikes

The style wasn’t for me, but it was handy that it was showerproof as many jackets of this type aren’t at all.