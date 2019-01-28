Welcome to our group test of men‘s lightweight showerproof jackets. All of the jackets in this group test have been thoroughly tested on the yard of professional dressage rider and trainer Rob Waine. Find out what he thought below.

Official description:

The Men’s Endurance Jacket from Noble Outfitters is perfect for unpredictable weather. It’s 100% waterproof, with a double adjustment removable hood. The fully seam-sealed and breathable exterior is complemented by a soft-brushed tricot lining, for added warmth.

Rob’s first impressions?

A simple, warm jacket that came up rather big.

Overview of performance:

This is a really warm jacket that was good to wear around the yard, and the hood was a good bonus. It was hard wearing and breathable, but it did prove to be quite bulky when worn for riding.

Rob’s likes/dislikes:

I liked that the jacket was soft on the outside, but also showerproof. I would like it to be more streamlined in its fit to wear it more comfortably on a horse though.