Welcome to our group test of men‘s lightweight showerproof jackets. All of the jackets in this group test have been thoroughly tested on the yard of professional dressage rider and trainer Rob Waine. Find out what he thought below.

Official description:

The Stierna Prime 3L Jacket is a lightweight, three-layer EquTex, four-way stretch jacket, that is fully taped. It’s waterproof, windproof and breathable.

Rob’s first impressions:

This was nice-looking and flattering – more “sporty” style of jacket than others in the group test.

Overview of performance:

This jacket proved to be really breathable and lightweight, and it fitted well both on and off the horse. For me, it wasn’t quite as stylish as the Pikeur jacket in this group, but it was equally as professional.

Rob’s likes/dislikes:

The pockets could be slightly deeper, but I like that it was very breathable and waterproof, and the added reflective features on the jacket are a bonus.