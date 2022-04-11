



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

The best riding breeches will keep you comfortable in the saddle and help you perform at your best day after day. Technical fabrics feature in everyday breeches as well as the best competition breeches. They’re definitely something to take advantage of, so keep an eye out for technical features such as breathable, wicking and compressing fabrics.

Everyday or leisure breeches can be any colour and there is plenty of choice to be had. There’s also a variety of cuts and designs, from mid-rise to high-waisted and full-seat or knee patch grips. It’s all down to personal preference, but a flattering fit and attractive appearance are definitely high on the priority list for most riders. Some are particularly smart, while others – such as denim breeches – offer a more casual look. If you want something lighter and even more casual, check out the best riding tights and leggings.

Best breeches for everyday wear

Derby House Pro Gel Breeches

Colours: Grey, navy or beige | Sizes: 24–34in | RRP: £44.99 |

These breeches have a mid-rise waistband with belt loops, and the technical stretch fabric means that they offer a body-hugging, flattering fit. The reinforced knee patch with silicone gel offers extra grip, while shaped rear pockets add to the look. They also feature shaped Lycra calf panels to prevent bulking under boots.

View at amazon.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Toggi Flexi Breeches

Colours: Mink, navy, black or grey | Sizes: 24–34in | RRP: £79 |

Made from a four-way stretch woven fabric that is lightweight and supportive, these have a full silicone seat. They feature a water-repellent finish and are finished with reflective branding, zip phone pocket and mesh ankle panels.

View now at elandlodge.com

Equetech Ultimo Grip Breeches

Colours: Grey or white | Sizes: 24–36in | RRP: £89.50 |

These stretchy high-waisted breeches have a subtle phone pocket on the thigh and are designed with careful seam positioning for ultimate comfort.

View now at equus.co.uk

Ariat Triton Breeches

Colours: Navy or white | Sizes: 22–36in, in regular or long | RRP: From £135 |

These breeches are made of a mid-weight stretch knit fabric and feature targeted core support that also slims the silhouette. They have a handy mobile phone pocket on the thigh. Available in knee-patch or full-seat styles.

View now at ariat.com, amazon.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk or sportsdirect.com

Whitaker Clayton Breeches

Colours: White, cream, khaki, grey, navy, black or brown | Sizes: 26–34in | RRP: £49.95 |

These breeches have silicone grip knee patches and are made of an opaque stretch fabric with a shape-enhancing style that is designed to flatter. They also feature two open front pockets and Lycra ankles.

View now at naylors.com

Mark Todd Gisborne Breeches

Colours: Black, beige, white, navy, coffee or charcoal | Sizes: 24–34in | RRP: £64.98 |

Made from a combination of cotton, polyamide and elastane, these breeches are breathable and durable with a four-way stretch for comfort. They have a Euroseat design with ultra-grip knee patches, a slimline elasticated sock ankle and two zipped pockets.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Mountain Horse Ester Breeches

Colours: Black or taupe | Sizes: EU 34–36 | RRP: £85 |

These regular-waisted breeches are made with a four-way stretch nylon/spandex breathable fabric that wicks away moisture and is resistant to dirt and liquid. The three-quarter seat gives extra grip in the saddle, and the flexible double stretch cuff at the the ankle offers a snug fit.

View now at elandlodge.com

LeMieux Freya Breeches

Colours: Navy, grey, sage, truffle, bluebell or aubergine | Sizes: 6–16 | RRP: £89.95 |

These breeches have a four-way stretch, seamless design and supportive high waist. The lowered swing pockets are perfectly placed to keep your phone safe without restriction whilst riding, while they also feature a full silicone seat and a tapered lower leg design with seamless Lycra sleeve.

View now at amazon.co.uk, naylors.com or equus.co.uk

Pikeur Orell Athleisure Breeches

Colours: Black, dark shadow, nightblue or white | Sizes: 20–32in, in regular or long | RRP: £149.95 |

These breeches have what is described as a “body-sculpting effect”. They are made from a high-tech and super-elastic jersey fabric with a soft inner side. The bottom of the leg is sweat-absorbing and there is a large phone pocket on the right thigh.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Premier Equine Sophia Breeches

Colours: Black, navy, vanilla, anthracite, chocolate or white | Sizes: 22–34in | RRP: £62 |

These breeches have a full gel seat that provides light grip in the saddle. Engineered with a traditional four-way stretch fabric, these breeches feature an elegantly shaped and supportive high waist band. They also have a partial jersey cuffed ankle and two traditional scoop front pockets.

View now at ebay.co.uk

Hy Equestrian Highbury

Colours: Navy/taupe | Sizes: 24–34in | RRP: £94.99 |

These breeches have a full silicone seat with added grip and matching detailing on the belt loops for a fully coordinating look. They have zip pockets as well as additional phone pockets.

View now at viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Elico Brooklyn

Colours: Black/grey or navy/teal | Sizes: 24–34in | RRP: £37.95 |

Made of cotton and spandex, these breeches have a contrasting Lycra ankle and stitching, and two front jean-style pockets.

View now at ebay.co.uk

SXC Candy

Colours: Black or white | Sizes: UK 4–16 | RRP: £65 |

Made from a four-way stretch compression fabric, these breeches are hip hugging and figure sculpting. The opaque material is breathable, quick-drying, antibacterial and moisture wicking. They are hard wearing with a silicone grip knee for added support in the saddle, and have handy pockets on the leg for your phone.

Aztec Diamond Performance

Colours: White, stone, taupe, maroon or black | Sizes: UK 4–16 | RRP: £120

These breeches are breathable and wicking, and have dual seamless side pockets. They have curved side panels for maximum movement while in saddle, plus a discreet silicone grip on the inside of the leg.

You might also like:

What’s the difference between jodhpurs and breeches?

Jodhpurs or ‘jods’ are designed to be worn with short riding boots, so are longer to ensure the leg is covered. They are often too bulky around the ankle to be worn with long leather boots. Breeches, however, are much closer fitting – especially lower down the leg – and finish above the ankle. Traditionally they would have Velcro fastenings, but an elasticated cuff is now much more common, which makes them ideal for wearing with long boots.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.