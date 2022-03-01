



When you’re choosing for the best hoof oil, conditioner or other topical hoof dressing for your horse, it’s important to consider your motivations for doing so. If you’re trying to improve the condition of soft or brittle hooves, it’s wise to consult your farrier as some applications may be more of a hindrance than help, and certainly no replacement for good feeding and management. Your horse might also benefit from a hoof supplement. However, when the hooves’ natural wet/dry cycle is interrupted by typical British weather, a hoof oil or conditioner can be of great help. If your horse develops any hoof problems, you should first consult your vet or farrier.

You should also consider the method of application that is required — if your horse tends to fidget, it’ll be worth investing in a product that is quick- and easy-to-apply while cleaning horses’ hooves to avoid hassle and waste. Some come with a brush included, while for others you’ll need to source your own hoof oil brush – ideally with a cap. If your main reason for dressing his hooves is to look good when going to a show, choose one that provides a smart finish and is the right colour.

Best hoof oils, conditioners and other dressings

Carr & Day & Martin Cornucrescine tea tree hoof oil

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £16.50 |

Described as a modern alternative to traditional oils, this rich, translucent oil from Carr & Day & Martin is suitable for all hoof colours and leaves a long-lasting shine. Contains tea tree oil for its traditional topical supportive effects. Internal brush included.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk, naylors.com or rideawaystore.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Absorbine Hooflex Original liquid conditioner

Sizes: 444ml | RRP: £20.11 |

This concentrated formula from Absorbine contains a blend of ingredients that create a breathable moisture barrier to help maintain a long-lasting moisture balance. Regular use of this brush-on formula will help to maintain healthy hooves, with a shine that lasts two–three days. Brush included.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

In the US? View now at chewy.com

Equine America hoof balm

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £11.50 | Review: 8/10 |

A super-concentrated blend of natural oils that shine, moisturise and nourish the hoof, while still letting it breathe. The oils enable the delivery of moisture and nutrients deep into the hoof while providing bacterial and anti-fungal support.

This Equine America hoof dressing was reviewed as part of our independent product testing scheme and scored 8/10 – read the full review.

In the UK? View now at equine-america.co.uk or amazon.co.uk

Leovet Hoof Lab Elastic cream Sizes: 200ml | RRP: £11.25 | Review: 8/10 | This hoof cream from Leovet supports the moisture balance and helps to keep the hooves smooth and shiny. Easy-to-use applicator included. This Leovet hoof cream was reviewed as part of our independent product testing scheme and scored 8/10 – read the full review. In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk Lincoln solid hoof oil

Sizes: 400g | RRP: £9.99 | This convenient non-spill formula from Lincoln is easy and more economical to apply with no mess or wastage. Antibacterial and anti-fungal, it helps to maintain healthy hooves and encourage horn growth. In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk NAF Profeet Farrier Solution Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £15.75 | This drip-free hoof application from NAF comes in a handy container with a natural brush included for convenience and cleanliness. It can help prevent cracking and drying, and helps to defend the hoof from bacteria. In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, naylors.com or elandlodge.com

Cavalor PodoSens

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £40 |

This blend of essential oils from Cavalor that provides quick relief to sensitive hooves and promotes hoof elasticity while supporting optimal growth.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk

Silverfeet Hoof Balm

Colours: Natural, black, pink or blue | Sizes: 400ml, 2.5l, 5l | RRP: £10.50 for 400ml |

This blend of mineral oil, beeswax, eucalyptus oil is the only balm available that includes Biomaster antimicrobial technology, which inhibits the growth of bacteria, and so minimises odour. It creates an effective barrier against the environment while conditioning and leaving a lasting shine. The pink and blue colours dry clear but are designed to encourage children to care for the hooves.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or naylors.com

WildWash Equine Wonder Balm

Sizes: 100ml | RRP: £14.95 |

This multipurpose soothing and moisturising balm is full of natural ingredients and 100% pure essential oils. It contains shea butter, sea buckthorn oil and kanuka oil, but no parabens, phthalates, phosphates, petrochemicals, sulphates, palm oils or PEGs.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk or notonthehighstreet.com

Hy Equestrian Magic Glaze hoof paint

Colours: Black or clear | Sizes: 250ml | RRP: £11.99 |

This quick-drying formula from Hy is easy to apply and leaves a smart, shiny finish. It is water based, which prevents the hooves becoming dry, and doesn’t require chemical removal.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Fouganza Hoof Care Grease ointment

Colours: Black or blond | Sizes: 750ml, 2.5l | RRP: £5.99 for 750ml |

This ointment nourishes the hoof to preserve its flexibility and natural durability. It forms a protective and nourishing film and gives the hooves an intense black or natural colour.

In the UK? View now at decathlon.co.uk

LeMieux On The Hoof spray

Sizes: 400ml | RRP: £7.50 |

This high gloss clear hoof spray from LeMieux is formulated for quick and easy use on any colour hoof to add a smart finishing touch.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Nettex traditional hoof oil

Sizes: 400ml | RRP: £12.10 |

This Nettex hoof oil provides long-lasting shine and contains added antibacterial agents to help maintain healthy hooves. This formula will not dry or discolour hooves and is suitable for all hoof colours.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Pommel Leg Up

Sizes: 400g | RRP: £21.99 |

Made with hemp, shea, lavender, and tea tree, this balm from Pommel has moisturising, antibacterial and antifungal properties. I can be hand-applied and massaged-in to all areas of the hoof, sole and frog.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Shires Ezi-Groom hoof oil

Colours: Black or natural | Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £9.50

This Shires formula is an all-natural, gentle blend of oils, including vegetable pine oil that prevents splitting with regular use. Available in black or natural, and a handy applicator brush is included.

In the UK? View now at equus.co.uk, naylors.com or elandlodge.com

Straight Arrow Mane ’N Tail Hoofmaker

Sizes: 32oz | RRP: £17.57 |

This deep-moisturising formula helps to reduce dryness and brittleness by conditioning the entire hoof. The protein-enriched formula is neither sticky or greasy.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk

In the US? View at chewy.com

Supreme Products Hoof Gloss

Colours: Clear or black | Sizes: 450ml | RRP: £12.20 |

This easy-to-apply hoof gloss creates shiny hooves and provides condition with beeswax and tea tree oil, which help hydrate hooves. It’s recommended for year-round use but particularly effective during dry weather to moisturise hooves.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk and viovet.co.uk

Mastacare solid hoof oil

Sizes: 250g | RRP: £6.99 | Review: 7/10 |

This hoof oil from Mastacare contains vegetable and cod liver oil to help maintain hoof health and leave a clear gloss finish to hooves. This product is described as spreading as easily as liquid despite being non-spill.

This Mastacare hoof oil was reviewed as part of our independent product testing scheme and scored 7/10 – read the full review.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Stübben Optenplatz hoof oil



Sizes: 400ml | RRP: £15.99 |

This nourishing, plant-based hoof oil from Stübben creates a breathable film that provides a long-lasting shine. It regenerates dry and brittle horn and keeps the hoof healthy and supple with daily use.

In the UK? View now at elandlodge.com

Nathalie Horse Care Hoof Gel Deluxe

Sizes: 450ml | RRP: £25.30 |

This gel product provides both a super shine as well as nourishment and strength. It contains vitamin E, eucalyptus and salmon oil.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Topline Naturals hoof dressing

Sizes: 100ml, 500ml, 2.5l | RRP: £19.95 for 500ml | Review: 7/10 |

Made with 82% organic ingredients, including pine tar, tea tree and eucalyptus, this Topline Naturals hoof dressing helps to regulate moisture content while providing bacterial and fungal resistance.

This Topline Naturals hoof dressing was reviewed as part of our independent product testing scheme and scored 7/10 – read the full review.

Equinetic Sole Salve

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £12.99 |

This salve from Equinetic is designed to be used on the sole to form a waterproof barrier. It has natural antiseptic properties and can get into the cracks and crevices of your horse’s hoof to ensure maximum protection.

Happy Equine hoof oil treatment

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £19.95 |

This hoof oil from Happy Equine has been formulated to provide protection and nourishment for the whole hoof. It contains antibacterial and anti-fungal ingredients, and the blended oils promote strength and elasticity. The concentrated formula is suitable for all hoof colours, made of 100% British ingredients in Britain, and is organic. Biodegradable refills available.

Hawkins Organic winter hoof gel

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £13.95 |

Formulated using natural products with anti-fungal, antiseptic and anti-microbial properties, this gel from Hawkins Organic is suitable for daily use throughout the winter and can be applied to the entire hoof wall, around the frog and sole.

