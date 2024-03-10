



Hold onto your hats – this place might blow you away. We think it has pretty much everything you could possibly imagine and would be a delight to call home.

This estate is in California in the United States. It is steps away from the Pacific coastline and the Santa Ynez Mountain Range, four miles from the coveted Montecito, and 87 miles from Los Angeles.

The Bella Vista Estate is on the market with Christie’s International Real Estate for $70m (approximately £55.3m). Let’s take a look around…

The Bella Vista Estate is a world-renowned private equestrian property, set in over 20 acres.

The property includes a regulation size polo field (approximately 10 acres) with an adjacent polo clubhouse and lounge, plus stables.

There is also a pool house, helicopter hangar with two studio lofts and two staff kitchens, and a 32-car auto gallery.

The grounds contain landscaped gardens with streams, ponds, outside bath and waterfall, tennis court, a 330-yard driving range, a putting green and sand trap with swing analytics equipment.

There is approximately 27,000 square feet of living space in the main residence, with 12 bedrooms, 25 bathrooms, and a 34-foot-high formal marble entrance hall.

There are living and dining rooms, a gourmet kitchen, breakfast room, family room, office/library, and a 5,000-bottle wine cellar with an adjacent tasting room.

Entertainment options include a 20-seat cinema, a gym, spa, beauty salon, sports bar, and disco/ballroom, which accommodates up to 200 guests, as well as an Olympic length infinity swimming pool.

There is a separate guest wing and two additional guest houses ensuring ample accommodations for generational holidays.

