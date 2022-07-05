



From a showcase of eventing at Barbury Horse Trials to top-notch dressage in Gloucesteshire, don’t be caught napping on what’s happening in equestrian sport this week…

1. Keyflow Feeds Barbury Horse Trials, Wilts

Dates: 7-10 July

More info: schedule on British Eventing website or event website

How to watch: livestream via Horse & Country

Get the H&H lowdown: report in 14 July issue of the magazine

Why we’re excited about it: Barbury has always been a showcase event, with its lovely two-level main arena and cross-country course which prioritises excellent spectator viewing. Some horses who went well at Badminton Horse Trials will be coming back out to play, including RSH Contend Or (Felicity Collins) and Creevagh Silver De Haar (Fiona Kashel), while other stars will aim to make amends for issues at spring three-day events, including Mollie Summerland with Charly Van Ter Heiden, Pippa Funnell on Billy Walk On and Zara Tindall and Class Affair.

2. NAF Five Star Hartpury Festival of Dressage, Glos

Dates: 5-10 July

More info: hartpuryequineevents.co.uk/naf-five-star-hartpury-festival-of-dressage/

How to watch: live stream available via Horse & Country

Get the H&H lowdown: full coverage in the 14 July issue of the magazine

Why we’re excited about it: one of the biggest events in the British dressage calendar, this six-day feast of sport offers something for everyone. Britain’s very best will be in action across the CDI3* and CPEDI3* as the selection deadline for the dressage World Championships and para dressage World Championships looms, while there will be plenty of exciting national combinations to keep tabs on in the Premier League classes. All eyes will turn to the country’s most promising youngsters in the young horse semi-finals, and the young horse prix st georges championship, that forms part of Saturday’s gala evening, is always hotly contested.

3. Kent County Show

Dates: 8-10 July

More info: kcas.org.uk

How to watch: read all the highlights in 21 July issue of the magazine

Why we’re excited about it: plenty of showing spectacles, including a Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) private driving qualifier, an M&M in-hand supreme and HOYS qualifiers for ponies, including for intermediates and show ponies.

