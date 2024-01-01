‘It was surreal’: meet Anna Price, who is making waves in the youth eventing ranks





It was almost inevitable that Anna Price would pursue a career in the saddle, given her horsey background. Her mother, Tricia competed at five-star level, while her father Tim competed to three-star and her aunt is five-star rider Nana Dalton.

“Mum was four months pregnant with me when she competed at Burghley in 2004,” says Anna, speaking from Australia, where she is currently travelling.

2023 has proved to be a dream year for 18-year-old Anna, scooping victory in both the young rider CCI2*-L and junior CCI2*-L at the regional youth championships at Bishop Burton in July. She swiftly followed this up with team silver and individual fourth at the Junior European Eventing Championships.

“My main aim this year was just to not put any pressure on it. I was doing my A levels and I’m not the brightest, so I had to really focus,” laughs Anna, who is from Bedfordshire. “We weren’t chasing anything, we were just progressing with how the horses were going and doing our own thing.”

Anna’s two top horses are the 10-year-old mare Blakeney Surprise and the eight-year-old mare Keep Happy.

“We had to travel them to Bishop Burton and then stable them there separately as they are very attached, which I think was quite stressful for mum,” says Anna. “I didn’t have any expectations heading into the event – I just wanted to give both horses a nice experience. We knew they could go well, but for Blakeney Surprise to win the young rider class and for Keep Happy to win the junior class was pretty surreal. I was an amazing feeling.”

Keep Happy was then selected to compete at the Junior European Eventing Championships in Montelibretti, Italy.

“It was Keep Happy’s second long format event and her first time going abroad, so you never know how they’re going to react,” explains Anna. “The atmosphere was amazing and five of my friends flew out there to support me, which was so special. It was so lovely to be part of a team too – we were all in it together.”

Anna and Keep Happy finished on their 25.4 dressage and best of the Brits, just .5 of a penalty from individual bronze.

“If someone had told us at the start of the week, that would have been the result, we wouldn’t have believed them as Keep Happy is quite an inexperienced horse and sensitive too, so it’s easier said than done,” says Anna. “Obviously, I look back and know that there are things to improve, which then could have won us an individual medal, but I’ll take fourth and team silver any day.”

Anna started affiliated eventing when she was 12, having previously competed regularly in working hunter pony classes. Her older sister, Lucy, produced Blakeney Surprise until Anna took over when Lucy stopped riding a couple of years ago. Keep Happy was purchased as a six-year-old from Andrew Williams.

“Keep Happy isn’t the easiest of horses due to her sensitivity, but she’s really starting to mature physically and mentally and has come into her own this season,” explains Anna, who says she has a good working relationship with her mum when it comes to training. “It works well because we don’t say too much to each other – just enough – and there’s no conflict between us.”

Now on her gap year, Anna flew out to New Zealand in October and is embarking on a trip up the east coast of Australia before going to Asia for a couple of months.

“I won’t be home in time for the start of the eventing season, but when I get back, I’m going to base myself with a professional eventer to get some experience riding different horses,” she explains. “We’re going to treat next year as we did this year and not put too much pressure on it, but I’d love to do some three-stars and try to get qualified for the Young Rider European Championships.”

