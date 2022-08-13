Orkney rider and ‘multi-talented’ show horse score at RIHS after 746-mile journey





Preparing for a championship show is no mean feat, let alone when you’re based over 700 miles away from the venue.

This year, amateur rider Alannah Norquay made a Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) debut with her riding horse, despite being based in Orkney and having to travel over three days to get to The All England Jumping Course in Hickstead to compete.

Born and bred Orcadian Alannah, who works as a customer service adviser at Orkney airport, finished third in the amateur riding horse final with her home-produced seven-year-old mare Dallamires Golden Touch (Dash).

Alannah bought Dash as a three-year-old from her breeder Martin Wood.

“She was bought from a photograph; I had to go with my gut at the time,” says Alannah, who purchased Dash’s full sister at the same time. “She did a couple of shows as a four-year-old but missed her novice seasons due to the pandemic. This year, we threw her in at the deep end a bit and contested some RIHS qualifiers.”

Dash and Alannah secured two RIHS tickets to this year’s final and have been over to Scotland to show several times, but with the RIHS — which runs Tuesday through Sunday — being so far from their base, the journey required meticulous planning.

“The journey was 747 miles in total,” says Alannah. “We spread it across three days to ensure Dash had plenty of time to rest. We left on Sunday morning at 7am to catch the boat, which is an hour away from our village. After the hour boat journey, we drove to Perth where we stayed for the night. The next morning we drove to Lancashire where we stabled again and luckily had some turnout. We got a good run to Hickstead the following day, arriving a day earlier than planned. Dash was able to get settled and I was able to familiarise with the rings. We were also able to enjoy a couple of lovely hacks.”

Alannah said she never dreamed she’d place in the top three at the RIHS, but that Dash gave her one of her best ever rides.

“We worked hard in preparation for the show, with help from my trainer Dianne Walker; when Dash got into the ring she knew her job, was super relaxed and was on my aids,” she explains. “Everything came together on the day and I was very emotional when we left the ring. Dash is the ultimate all-rounder and is a real working show horse; on the way home we stopped off at Turriff show and she was reserve overall working hunter champion, which was just the icing on the cake.”

Alannah says that while Orkney doesn’t have many showing shows to contend, the island does have a range of riding club and Pony Club fixtures as well as agricultural shows.

“I’ve been in the Pony Club since I was five and now I’m a riding club member,” she says. “We’re lucky to have shows which are great for the younger horses, but you do have to set your stall out to compete at the higher levels.

“We’re a completely self-funded family show team. I couldn’t do it without my partner, Matthew, and my Mum and Dad — we all muck in and get it done — as well as my farrier, feed merchant and vet. I’m so proud of my multi-talented little horse.”

