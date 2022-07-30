



The 2021 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) supreme pony champion booked her pass to the International Arena at Hickstead tomorrow in an attempt to reclaim the supreme crown she won a year ago.

Mia Donaldson and her family’s own Wilderness Early Bird (Birdie), a 13-year-old mare by Chiddock Time Limit, won The Harrison Civil Engineering/BSPS RIHS part-bred Arab supreme championship for the third time during their partnership.

They took the title after winning the small ridden section. They reigned in the championship over winning large part-bred, Sharon Harrison’s home-bred mare Sarison Heavenly Silk, also 13, ridden by Lucy Glover. Judges Leon King (ride) and Eleanor Lyttle (conformation) had two well-filled classes to assess prior to making their overall decision.

Last season, Mia rode Birdie to both show pony and part-bred Arab championships here at the RIHS, before lifting the one everyone wants to win, the supreme pony title.

“I’m excited to ride in the supreme again tomorrow,” said Mia, who is in her last year of show pony classes. “There was some pressure today; you can only go down from here. But Birdie is always fantastic to ride. She loves her job.”

When asked how she’ll be ensuring the supreme honour will be hers for the second time, Mia said: “That will be kept a secret until tomorrow.”

Birdie is produced by Team Ahern:

“We’ve had her since she was five and three different jockeys have ridden her,” said co-producer Kirsty Pickles. “Every year she gets better and better.”

