7 things adult riders who have ponies are sick of hearing

If you’re an equestrian who has been blessed with the ‘short’ gene and don’t appear to have grown in height or width since your 11th birthday, it is quite possible that your mount of choice is a pony.

For the small riders out there, a pony can be much more appealing than a sizeable 16.2hh that tows you around on the end of the lead rope (plus, your legs don’t even reach the bottom of the saddle on something over 15hh).

While most can see the positives of having a pint-sized companion (cheaper to run and equally as fun) there are something adult pony owners are fed up of hearing…

Which of these seven phrases are you constantly being thrown?

1. Don’t you want a proper horse?

Maybe not intended to be offensive, but pony owners will take complete offence. Just because he lacks a little height does not mean we can’t do all the same events as you. Spread the love of all shapes and sizes.

2. Your pony is SO cute

Of course he’s cute, but he’s also an absolute machine across country and will hands down out-trot any other horse on the yard. He’s not just a pretty face.

3. And you look SO cute on him!

Jodhpur boots are so on trend right now.

4. Ponies are so much easier to keep than horses

Wrong! We all know that a pony’s brain works a lot faster than a horse’s. They are renowned for their cheeky and characterful natures. The probability that my ride will run out at the second part of a double at the last-minute is a lot higher than yours. My pony is more likely to do a Houdini and escape from the field at an inconvenient time. And let’s not get started on the stress of feeding him for the competition season when he puts on a gut just looking at a bag of feed.

5. It’s not fair, you get to compete against children

Maybe, but who gets the ponies going well for the children so they can succeed — us!

6. It’s not fair, I wish I could ride a pony

It’s also not fair that I’m so short I literally can’t consider something over 14.2hh as I would just be completely ‘over-horsed’.

7. Do you share him with your child?

Nope. And please don’t assume I even have a child just because I have a pony.

