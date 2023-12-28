6 great dressage horses we said farewell to in 2023





As 2023 comes to a close, join us in celebrating the wonderful achievements of these top dressage horses. They certainly all left their mark on the dressage world, with a number of incredible victories between them. Our thoughts are with connections of all horses that left us during 2023.

Nip Tuck, 19

Carl Hester’s ride “Barney” won team silver at the Worlds, Europeans and Olympics. He was third in the World Cup final in 2017, and crowned national champion in 2019, finishing his career with a win at Liverpool International.

Bonaparte 67, 30

German rider Heike Kemmer partnered the Bon Bonaparte-sired chestnut gelding at two Olympic Games, two World Equestrian Games and two European Championships, with Olympic team gold and individual bronze among their medal haul.

Delgado, 22

The De Niro gelding won individual freestyle bronze for Spain’s Beatriz Ferrer-Salat at the 2015 European Championships, as well as finishing in the top 10 at Rio.

Beatriz said he was one of the most important horses in her life, not only for results, but also his “heart and bravery.”

Parzival, 26

The chestnut, by Jazz, was a linchpin of the Dutch championship teams, winning four European golds, and individual silver at London 2012. They also beat Totilas’ grand prix special world record set at the 2009 Windsor Europeans.

His rider Adelinde Cornelissen said: “He was the one that would go through fire for me and I for him.”

Mango Jacaro, 18

The PRE stallion was taken up to grand prix by Vicky Thompson-Winfield, and the pair won the 2019 MCI (Iberian Horse) European Championships. He was sold as a schoolmaster to Qatari rider Wejdan al Malki, who became the first from her country to compete at international grand prix level.

Rubin Royal, 27

The dressage stallion, by Rohdiamant x Grundstein II, was a prolific producer of top grand prix horses, such as British stars Rubins Nite, Rubin Al Asad and Rosalie B. A founding stallion at the dressage horse performance centre Lodbergen, Germany, Rubin Royal also sired successful jumpers and eventers.

