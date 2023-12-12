‘It was love at first feeling’: multiple medal-winning gelding bows out from sport aged 17





Showtime, the multiple medal-winning ride of German dressage rider Dorothee Schneider, has retired from competition aged 17.

The Sandro Hit gelding is to bow out at the Internationales Festhallen Reitturnier Frankfurt on Saturday (16 December), having won European and Olympic medals during his stellar career.

“The moment has come, it’s Showtime. A very special horse, especially for me, leaves the tournament stage. What indescribable emotions,” said Dorothee yesterday (12 December).

Dorothee found Showtime as a three-year-old, with her friend and owner Gabriele Kippert.

“It was love at first feeling,” said Dorothee. “I always felt the need to tell everyone how great he was, because he simply deserves to be seen. Not everyone initially shared this belief.

“He was a bit shy, and introverted and he often hid behind me, even though I tend to have these traits myself. We fitted together perfectly and became a great team over the years – not just in sport, but also in our private lives.”

Showtime came up through young horse classes with Dorothee, and competed in the young horse World Championships for five- and six-year-olds. In June 2015 he made a winning international grand prix debut aged nine, at the Fritzens-Schindlhof CDI4* in Austria.

The following year Dorothee and Showtime made a big impression in Aachen with +80 scores, and they were selected for the German team at the Rio Olympics, where they won individual bronze on Showtime’s championship debut.

At the 2019 Europeans they helped Germany to team gold, and claimed double individual silver with a +85% in the grand prix special and +90% in the freestyle. Showtime then had nearly two years off competition, but returned in May 2021 and that summer was part of the gold medal-winning team at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Two Olympics and one European Championships, all with an incredible amount of commitment, fun and passion,” said Dorothee.

“Today, Showtime is no longer shy, but a radiant prince whose self-confidence has grown impressively in the arena and at home. He realised what he was capable of and how special he was, and not just to me. With his unique style, he makes many hearts beat faster – especially mine.”

Dorothee said the decision has now been made to retire Showtime from competition aged 17.

“He has achieved everything and much more. A long sporting journey that gave me countless goosebumps is coming to an end. In my opinion you only get a Showtime like that once in your life, if you are that lucky, and his place in my heart is infinitely large,” she said.

“When we say goodnight to each other and good morning, the joy is written on both of our faces. I can hardly put this feeling into words, and the time after the sport will also be marked by moving moments.”

Dorothee said she and Showtime have “14 unforgettable years behind them”, and she hopes that they have “many more” together.

“No matter where the road takes us or where we both grow older, as long as we live, we will travel together – that is without question,” she said.

Showtime will take part in a “farewell performance” at the Internationales Festhallen Reitturnier Frankfurt.

“This is the perfect setting for us, it is the most beautiful indoor tournament ever, and organised by my home club, the Frankfurt tournament stable Schwarz Gelb. A big thank you to the Linsenhoff/Rath family for this wonderful opportunity,” she said.

“I look forward to accompanying my and Showtime’s loyal companions, including my dear friends and Showi’s owners, Gabriele Kippert and Eva Maria Mann. In addition, his grooms and many people from and around my team who have accompanied us and our successes over the years, and in many cases made them possible.”

